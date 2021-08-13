- The New Orleans Saints will have a closed walk-through at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Friday, Aug. 13 before traveling to Baltimore for Saturday's preseason game vs. the Ravens.
- We are just one day away from the first preseason game of 2021. Be sure you have downloaded the Saints app presented by Verizon to keep up with game stats in real time. You can find out how to download the app here.
- Saints legend Jon Stinchcomb, the color analyst for Saints preseason broadcasts, will be the featured guest on the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek. You can listen to the episode here.
- The Saints honored the 2020-21 High School Coaches of the Week at an event Tuesday. See photos here.
- The city of New Orleans announced Thursday that the Saints can have full capacity at the Caesars Superdome this season. Read the team's statement about the news.
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Aug. 13
Team will hold walk-through, travel to Baltimore
Aug 13, 2021 at 07:19 AM