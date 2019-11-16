Saints Gameday Guide 2019: Week 11 at Buccaneers

GAME DETAILS:

The Saints (7-2) will return to the road for the first time in nearly a month to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, who enter the game at 3-6. The Saints and Buccaneers first met in 1977. New Orleans has posted a 34-21 record vs. Tampa Bay, the club's best winning percentage (.618) vs. an opponent they have played a minimum of seven games against.

HOW TO WATCH AND LISTEN:

Fans can catch the action on FOX (WVUE-FOX 8 locally) with Thom Brennaman (play-by-play), Chris Spielman (color analyst) and Shannon Spake (sideline). The game will air on local radio's WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM with Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Steve Geller (sideline) as well as nationally on Compass Media Networks with Bill Rosinski (play-by-play) and Brian Baldinger (color analyst). For Spanish language radio, tune in to KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM with Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts).

