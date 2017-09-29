NEW ORLEANS SAINTS FRIDAY INJURY REPORT PRESENTED BY OCHSNER SPORTS MEDICINE INSTITUTE
Out/DNP
LB Ben Heeney (knee)
Questionable
T Terron Armstead (shoulder-limited)
CB Sterling Moore (chest-limited)
T Zach Strief (knee-full)
WR Drew Brees (hamstring-limited)
Full
RB Zach Line
LB Nate Stupar (hamstring)
CB Marshon Lattimore (concussion)
MIAMI DOLPHINS INJURY REPORT
Out
T Eric Smith (knee-DNP)
Doubtful
DT Jordan Phillips (ankle-limited)
Questionable
RB Jay Ajayi (knee-full)
LB Chase Allen (neck-limited)
LB Kiko Alonso (shoulder-full)
G Isaac Asiata (ankle-full)
LS John Denney (hamstring-full)
WR Jakeem Grant (ankle-limited)
LB Rey Maualuga (hamstring-full)
WR Kenny Stills (hand-full)
CB Alterraun Verner (hamstring-full)
Full
S Nate Allen (hamstring)
C Mike Pouncey (hip-full)