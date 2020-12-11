Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Injury Report

Presented by

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2020 Week 14 at Philadelphia Eagles

Two Saints are OUT, one questionable vs. Eagles

Dec 11, 2020 at 03:00 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Injury-Report-2020-AA-2560-090920

Eleven New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for their Week 14 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Table inside Article
Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
DT Malcom Brown Shoulder DNP LP DNP Out
CB Patrick Robinson Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out
DT Shy Tuttle Wrist LP LP FP
WR Deonte Harris Neck LP LP FP Questionable
T Ryan Ramczyk Elbow LP LP FP
CB Janoris Jenkins Knee LP LP FP
WR Michael Thomas Ankle LP LP FP
DE Marcus Davenport Concussion FP FP FP
RB Ty Montgomery Hamstring FP FP FP
DT David Onyemata Illness DNP FP
RB Latavius Murray Knee LP FP

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Table inside Article
Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
DT Fletcher Cox Neck DNP FP
LB T.J. Edwards Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out
S Rudy Ford Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out
CB Michael Jacquet Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out
WR Alshon Jeffrey Calf LP FP FP
T Jason Peters Toe LP DNP DNP Out
CB Darius Slay Knee LP LP LP
DE Derek Barnett Pelvis LP LP
S Grayland Arnold Hamstring LP Questionable

Related Content

news

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2020 Week 14 at Philadelphia Eagles

Eleven New Orleans players listed in Thursday's report
news

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2020 Week 14 at Philadelphia Eagles

Nine New Orleans players listed in Wednesday's report
news

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2020 Week 13 at Atlanta Falcons

Four New Orleans players listed as OUT vs. Atlanta
news

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2020 Week 13 at Atlanta Falcons

Eight New Orleans players listed in Thursday's report
news

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2020 Week 13 at Atlanta Falcons

Seven New Orleans players listed in Wednesday's report
news

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2020 Week 12 vs. Denver Broncos

Eight New Orleans players listed in Friday's report
news

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2020 Week 12 vs. Denver Broncos

Eight New Orleans players listed in Thursday's report
news

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2020 Week 12 vs. Denver Broncos

Seven New Orleans players listed in Wednesday's report
news

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2020 Week 11 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Quarterback Drew Brees placed on injured reserve
news

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2020 Week 11 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Nine New Orleans players listed in Thursday's report
news

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2020 Week 11 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Nine New Orleans players listed in Wednesday's report

Advertising