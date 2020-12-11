Saints Friday Injury Report: 2020 Week 14 at Philadelphia Eagles

Eleven New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for their Week 14 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|DT
|Malcom Brown
|Shoulder
|DNP
|LP
|DNP
|Out
|CB
|Patrick Robinson
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|DT
|Shy Tuttle
|Wrist
|LP
|LP
|FP
|WR
|Deonte Harris
|Neck
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Elbow
|LP
|LP
|FP
|CB
|Janoris Jenkins
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|FP
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|FP
|DE
|Marcus Davenport
|Concussion
|FP
|FP
|FP
|RB
|Ty Montgomery
|Hamstring
|FP
|FP
|FP
|DT
|David Onyemata
|Illness
|DNP
|FP
|RB
|Latavius Murray
|Knee
|LP
|FP
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|DT
|Fletcher Cox
|Neck
|DNP
|FP
|LB
|T.J. Edwards
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|S
|Rudy Ford
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|CB
|Michael Jacquet
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|WR
|Alshon Jeffrey
|Calf
|LP
|FP
|FP
|T
|Jason Peters
|Toe
|LP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|CB
|Darius Slay
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|DE
|Derek Barnett
|Pelvis
|LP
|LP
|S
|Grayland Arnold
|Hamstring
|LP
|Questionable