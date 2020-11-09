Saints take control of NFC after primetime win over division rival Tampa Bay

The Saints defense sacked and intercepted Bucs quarterback Tom Brady three times apiece in the win. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson met Brady in the backfield twice.

"As a D-line, we were fortunate enough to be a part of the keys to victory, getting after the quarterback and effecting Tom, getting him off the spot," Hendrickson said Monday. "So when you're doing something like that, and being successful at it, and the team's winning, it feels good when we're rolling. And it's a huge help in the secondary too. They were all over those guys. And it was just a really good team win."

Rookie tight end Adam Trautman secured his first-career touchdown in the contest, becoming the 72nd player on the receiving end of a Brees touchdown pass.

"It felt amazing," Trautman said Monday. "You know, I didn't know what it was going to feel like when I finally caught my first one, but if I could draw it up anyway, that's how I'd do it. And obviously to catch your first touchdown from Drew Brees is something special, and especially in a game of that magnitude as well. So yeah, obviously, I was very excited. Hopefully it showed on TV."