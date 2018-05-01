Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Celebrity Golf Classic set for May 21

Experience a day of golf and outstanding dining on an excellent golf course

May 01, 2018 at 04:00 AM

2016 Saints Hall of Fame Golf Tournament

Photos from the Saints Hall of Fame Golf Tournament at Chateau Country Club on May 16, 2016. Photos by Alex Restrepo (New Orleans Saints Photos)

The 26th annual Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic is set for Monday, May 21 at 9 a.m. at the City Park South Course at Bayou Oaks.

Join Saints head coach Sean Payton, executive vice president and general manager Mickey Loomis, many current Saints players, Saints Hall of Fame inductees and other Saints alumni for a day of golf and outstanding dining on an excellent golf course. Foursomes have the ability to pay for a Saints celebrity to play with them in the scramble format event.

The event includes a taste of New Orleans, with 23 restaurants and caterers providing food, along with beer, soft drinks and water. Each golfer will receive a New Orleans Saints polo shirt and cap. An awards luncheon will follow in the clubhouse which will include a silent auction of sports memorabilia.

The cost is $300 per golfer, $1,200 for a foursome and $1,500 for a foursome with a Saints celebrity.

For more information, visit saintshalloffame.com, call (504) 471-2192 or e-mail saintshalloffame@yahoo.com.

