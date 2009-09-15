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Saints Benson and Benson Family Finalize Purchase of Former Dominion Tower

Sep 15, 2009 at 10:25 AM
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    <span>NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Saints Owner Tom Benson and his family announced today the finalization of the purchase of the former Dominion Tower, while also announcing the building has been officially renamed Benson Tower.

This investment in the community and the local economy is the latest in Mr. Benson's efforts to continue the renaissance of New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina. With a goal of developing the infrastructure of the local economy from the inside, Benson has been at the forefront of the region's recovery by investing millions in ventures such as purchasing local television station WVUE FOX 8 and movie & television production company Horizon Entertainment. Benson has also brought the Smart Car to New Orleans and recently secured Super Bowl 2013 for the city. He continues to leave a lasting legacy to New Orleans through his commitment to his hometown and the region and remains one of the most vigorous investors in his home city.

The purchase of the former Dominion Tower – which will now be known as Benson Tower – as well as the former New Orleans Centre, will serve as a key engine in the redevelopment of a currently blighted section of the Central Business District, with a refurbished Class A office tower and a state-of-the-art sports and entertainment district. The two commercial real estate holdings are located in a pivotal area of the city surrounding the Superdome, and they will serve as an enhanced gateway (the Poydras Street business corridor) into New Orleans.

Once the Benson Tower's 800,000 square feet of office space are completely reconditioned, it will represent the most current and state of the art, Class A office building in the city. The Benson Tower – which owns the distinction of being the most recently constructed major office building in downtown New Orleans – will serve as headquarters for many vital state offices and agencies currently scattered throughout the New Orleans area.

In addition, prime office space will be available to the private sector seeking to take advantage of the most modern office space available in the Crescent City. The property management group Corporate Realty, a full-service corporate real estate firm based in New Orleans will manage the Benson Tower space.

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