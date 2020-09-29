Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Week 4 2020 Ways to Watch: Saints at Lions

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at Detroit Lions on October 4, 2020

Sep 29, 2020 at 03:17 PM
New Orleans Saints
Tthe New Orleans Saints will take on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

New Orleans enters the contest 1-2 after falling to the Green Bay Packers 37-30 on "Sunday Night Football." After defeating Tampa Bay in the season opener, New Orleans has dropped two straight close games and will set to reverse that trend this week. Detroit is coming off its first win of the 2020 campaign. Matt Prater hit a game-winning field goal to beat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3.

The Lions have ranked among New Orleans' toughest foes with the regular season series tied at 12-12-1. In the last meeting in 2017, the Saints scored three defensive touchdowns for the first time in franchise history in a 52-38 win at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

WATCH ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: FOX (WVUE-Fox 8 locally)

  • Announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst) and Shannon Spake (sideline)

WATCH ON MOBILE

Watch the Saints on the go this season via the Yahoo Sports or Saints app presented by Verizon, free on your phone or tablet. Geographic restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

LISTEN LIVE

Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:

Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM

  • Announcers: Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (analyst)

Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM

  • Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts)

NFL GAME PASS

Fans can get unprecedented access to every play, of every game, all season long, including the playoffs and Super Bowl with NFL Game Pass. A $99.99 subscription gives fans access to replays of every game, exclusive camera angles the pros & GMs use, condensed game replays to see every snap in around 45 minutes, player search options and live hometown radio feeds.

Also, the games go where you go as NFL Game Pass is available across devices including the NFL app via your smart phone, tablet, and connected TV devices.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION OR DETAILS ON YOUR FREE TRIAL.

For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, visit our FAQ at NFL.com/help/GamePass

Ways To Watch

From here on out, the games go where you go. NFL Game Pass is available across devices. Never miss a snap!

ADDITIONAL GAME COVERAGE

FEDEX DOME AT HOME LIVE PREGAME SHOW:
Catch a gameday preview with Caroline Gonzalez and John DeShazier one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Lions in Week 4. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

DOME AT HOME:
Can't be at the Dome? Bring gameday home! Whether home or away, make the most of gameday with Dome at Home second screen experience on the Saints mobile app. Huddle up for exclusive content and features including:

  • A new live pre-game show one hour before kickoff
  • Live highlights and entertainment during the game
  • Chance to win $1,000
  • Access to the game day rituals you love, including player intros and countdown to kickoff

SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW PRESENTED BY MERCEDES-BENZ:
Fans can get full analysis, highlights and player postgame reactions following Week 4 against the Saints and Lions on the Saints Postgame Show presented by Mercedes-Benz. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

Follow your Saints on social media for live game day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:

Advertising