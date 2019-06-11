Saints announce roster moves

Hansen, 6-2, 202, was originally a fourth-round draft pick (141st overall) by the New York Jets out of California in 2017. In 2017, the Fillmore, Calif. native played in 15 games with one starts and posted nine receptions for 94 yards. In 2018, after spending the first week of the regular season on the New England Patriots 53-man roster, he spent the final two weeks of the season on the practice squads of the Tennessee Titans and Denver Broncos. In two seasons at California, Hansen carried totaled 111 receptions for 1,498 yards and 12 touchdowns in 20 games (nine starts). He transferred from Idaho State, where he started all 11 games in which he appeared in and had 45 receptions for 501 yards and three touchdowns. As a junior in 2016, Hansen appeared in 10 games (nine starts on the way to earning first-team All-Pac-12 honors, leading the Pac-12 in receptions (92) and receiving yards (1,249), while finishing fourth in the conference in touchdowns catches (11). His 9.2 receptions per game ranked third in the country while his 124.9 receiving yards per game ranked fourth.