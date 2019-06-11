Tuesday, Jun 11, 2019 02:06 PM

Saints announce roster moves

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Tuesday, June 11 that the club has signed wide receiver Chad Hansen and cornerback Kayvon Webster, placed linebacker Chase Hansen on Reserve/NFI and waived cornerback David Simmons Jr..

Hansen, 6-2, 202, was originally a fourth-round draft pick (141st overall) by the New York Jets out of California in 2017. In 2017, the Fillmore, Calif. native played in 15 games with one starts and posted nine receptions for 94 yards. In 2018, after spending the first week of the regular season on the New England Patriots 53-man roster, he spent the final two weeks of the season on the practice squads of the Tennessee Titans and Denver Broncos. In two seasons at California, Hansen carried totaled 111 receptions for 1,498 yards and 12 touchdowns in 20 games (nine starts). He transferred from Idaho State, where he started all 11 games in which he appeared in and had 45 receptions for 501 yards and three touchdowns. As a junior in 2016, Hansen appeared in 10 games (nine starts on the way to earning first-team All-Pac-12 honors, leading the Pac-12 in receptions (92) and receiving yards (1,249), while finishing fourth in the conference in touchdowns catches (11). His 9.2 receptions per game ranked third in the country while his 124.9 receiving yards per game ranked fourth.

Webster, 5-11, 193, was originally picked up by the Denver Broncos in the third-round (90th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft out of South Florida. Over his six-year NFL career, which has included stops with Denver, the Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans, he’s appeared in 65 games with 13 starts. The Opa-Locka, Fla. native has totaled 101 tackles (91 solo), two tackles for loss, two interceptions, 21 passes defensed and 20 special teams stops. In seven postseason contests, he has posted two solo tackles, one pass defensed and two special teams stops. Attending South Florida from 2009-12, he played in 49 games with 32 starts for the Bulls and recorded 190 tackles (136 solo), 15 pass breakups, 8.5 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, three interceptions, two sacks and two fumble recoveries.

Related Content

Marques Colston, Reggie Bush enter New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame together, just as they entered NFL
news

Marques Colston, Reggie Bush enter New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame together, just as they entered NFL

Gov. Kathleen Blanco is Fleur De Lis award recipient
New Orleans Saints keep receiving corps nearly intact, expect improvement from within
news

New Orleans Saints keep receiving corps nearly intact, expect improvement from within

'They believe in us'
news

New Orleans Saints defense gaining familiarity with another year's experience

'Hopefully they've got a better understanding of what they're being asked to do'
May 30th OTA Practice Michael C. Hebert
news

Special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi senses New Orleans Saints are close to making more big plays

'We're not very far away'
Saints announce roster moves
news

Saints announce roster moves

The club has signed running backs Javorius Allen and Matt Dayes
New Orleans Saints tackle Ryan Ramczyk already among NFL's elite players
news

New Orleans Saints tackle Ryan Ramczyk already among NFL's elite players

Ramczyk is Saints' first All-Pro offensive lineman since 2013
Jared Cook can provide large presence for New Orleans Saints offense
news

Jared Cook can provide large presence for New Orleans Saints offense

'Any time you have a target like that, you feel like that's a good matchup'
Saints announce roster moves
news

Saints announce roster moves

New Orleans Saints sign DE Wes Horton and waive LB Darrell Williams
news

New Orleans Saints sign DE Wes Horton and waive LB Darrell Williams

Horton comes to New Orleans after his first six NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers
OTAs begin introductory process for New Orleans Saints
news

OTAs begin introductory process for New Orleans Saints

'You're really looking at just beginning the process'
Saints Announce Roster Moves Following Rookie Minicamp
news

Saints Announce Roster Moves Following Rookie Minicamp

New Orleans held their camp from May 10-12 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Advertising