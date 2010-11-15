Saints announce kick-off of 2010 Community Quarterback Award

The program recognizes outstanding volunteers in the Gulf South Region. Individuals exhibiting leadership, dedication and commitment to improving their community are candidates for the program.

Nominees age 13 and above, providing volunteer services for non-profit organizations in their community are eligible.

Eight winners will be selected and their organizations will be awarded the following:

$10,000 to (One) first place winner

$2,500 to (Two) second place winner

$1,000 to each third place winner: (Five) will be selected

Winners will be invited to attend the New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on January 2, 2010 where they will be acknowledged for their outstanding service to the community.

Download the application [here.](/assets/docs/2010 CQB nomination form.doc "Nomination Form")

All applications must be postmarked to the New Orleans Saints no later than December 10, 2010. Winners will be notified of their awards.