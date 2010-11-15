Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Saints announce kick-off of 2010 Community Quarterback Award

Program Rewards Volunteers in Gulf South Region

Nov 15, 2010 at 04:42 AM

The program recognizes outstanding volunteers in the Gulf South Region. Individuals exhibiting leadership, dedication and commitment to improving their community are candidates for the program.

Nominees age 13 and above, providing volunteer services for non-profit organizations in their community are eligible.

Eight winners will be selected and their organizations will be awarded the following:
$10,000 to (One) first place winner
$2,500 to (Two) second place winner
$1,000 to each third place winner: (Five) will be selected

Winners will be invited to attend the New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on January  2, 2010 where they will be acknowledged for their outstanding service to the community.

Download the application [here.](/assets/docs/2010 CQB nomination form.doc "Nomination Form")

All applications must be postmarked to the New Orleans Saints no later than December 10, 2010. Winners will be notified of their awards.

For more information call Nick Karl, Director of Community Affairs, at (504) 731-1795 or nick.karl@saints.nfl.com

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Gayle Benson honored as 2021 recipient of Loving Cup

Award has been presented since 1901

news

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans team up with Second Harvest, WDSU to host donation drive for tornado relief

Fans can bring donations to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Friday

news

New Orleans Saints, Blue Cross Foundation ask for 2022 Angel Award nominations

Nominations for $25,000 grant awards open through April 8, 2022

news

Quarterback Geremy Hickbottom leads Team Gaither to victory in inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl

Defensive back Antwan Collier is Defensive MVP

news

Southern's Ladarius Skelton willing to change, adapt to play in HBCU Legacy Bowl and beyond

'I feel like God put me in a position to be great, and take chances with the opportunity'

news

Quarterback Aqeel Glass looking for separation through preparation during Legacy Bowl week

'The guy who's more prepared is always going to be ready'

news

Southern University receiver Marquis McClain attempting to stand out in HBCU Legacy Bowl

'Just another great opportunity to be able to showcase my talent'

news

New Orleans Saints, Crown Royal reward community leaders during 2021 season

Three local fans honored with a 'That Deserves a Crown' gameday package

news

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan announced as finalist for NFL 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Winner to be revealed as part of NFL Honors

news

Gayle and Tom Benson Charitable Foundation partners with 'Toys for Tots', gifting 100,000 toys to children across the Gulf South region

Gifts will focus on communities impacted by Hurricane Ida, as well as children in the greater Birmingham, Alabama area

news

New Orleans Saints partnered with Microsoft Teams for Pregame Huddle Experience with local military members

Military members joined Marquez Callaway, Adam Trautman and Garrett Griffin for pregame talk

news

Black College Football Hall of Fame announces establishment of HBCU Legacy Bowl Career Fair

New Orleans Saints to serve as presenting partner

Advertising