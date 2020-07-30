Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Thursday, Jul 30, 2020 10:36 AM

Saints and USA Football host virtual coaching clinics

Registration for the hour long sessions is free and open now

New Orleans Saints
Matt Patterson

The 2020 New Orleans Saints and USA Football Youth Coaching Certification Clinic is open for registration. As a youth coach, proper athlete development is critical, so being certified and armed with the knowledge to put your young athletes in the best position for success is essential.

This year's virtual clinic will feature two sessions: Practice Planning and Technique & Scheme. Registration is free and each session will last one hour.

Upon completion of both sessions, all registered participants will receive a personal code to complete the online Youth Certification course.

