Saints and USA Football host virtual coaching clinics

The 2020 New Orleans Saints and USA Football Youth Coaching Certification Clinic is open for registration. As a youth coach, proper athlete development is critical, so being certified and armed with the knowledge to put your young athletes in the best position for success is essential.
This year's virtual clinic will feature two sessions: Practice Planning and Technique & Scheme. Registration is free and each session will last one hour.
- PRACTICE PLANNING led by Aaron Sutton, USA Football Master Trainer
AUGUST 3rd @ 6:00PM
CLICK HERE TO REGISTER & FOR SESSION INFO
- TECHNIQUE & SCHEME led by Donald Davis, USA Football Master Trainer
AUGUST 6th @ 6:00PM
CLICK HERE TO REGISTER & FOR SESSION INFO
Upon completion of both sessions, all registered participants will receive a personal code to complete the online Youth Certification course.