Saints and Pelicans mourn passing of Edwin Edwards

Former Louisiana state governor dies at the age of 93

Jul 12, 2021 at 04:29 PM
Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

The New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans mourn the passing of former Louisiana State Governor Edwin Edwards at the age of 93.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Governor Edwin Edwards", said Saints Owner and Pelicans Governor Gayle Benson. "Governor Edwards was always a big supporter of our state's two major professional sports teams, realizing the economic impact, civic pride and unifying effect that that they provided to New Orleans and the entire state."

Edwards' support of the Saints franchise was particularly important during his third term in office. With the franchise put up for sale in late 1984, its future in New Orleans was in doubt until Edwards encouraged and championed the interest of New Orleans native Tom Benson to purchase the club. The combination of Benson's persistence and realizing the importance of the Saints to New Orleans and Edwards' encouragement of his pursuit ended with a successful sale to Benson on May 31, 1985.

