Saints and Cardinals Injury Report

<span style="">Friday, January 15, 2010</span>
<span style="text-decoration: underline;">NEW ORLEANS SAINTS</span>
<table> <tbody> <tr> <td style="">Player
ARIZONA CARDINALS
|Player
|Injury
|Wed.
|Thurs.
|Fri.
|Game Status
|WR Anquan Boldin
|ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|LP
|Questionable
|LB Gerald Hayes
|ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|LP
|Questionable
|DE Calais Campbell
|thumb
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|LB Will Davis
|knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|P Ben Graham
|left groin
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Probable
|CB Dominique Rodgers-Crommartie
|toe, knee
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Probable
|CB Bryant McFadden
|chest
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Probable
|K Neil Rackers
|right groin
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Probable
|S Antrel Rolle
|thigh
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Probable
Limited Participation (LP)=less than 100% of player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP)=100% of a player's normal reps
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)