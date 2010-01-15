Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints and Cardinals Injury Report

Jan 15, 2010 at 08:37 AM
saints-and-cardinals-injury-report-4c325.jpg 
    <span style="">Friday, January 15, 2010</span>        

    <span style="text-decoration: underline;">NEW ORLEANS SAINTS</span>           
        <table>            <tbody>            <tr>            <td style="">Player

Injury
Wed. 
Thurs.
Fri.
Game Status
DE Bobby McCray                              
back
FP
FP
FP
Probable
RB Pierre Thomas
ribs
FP
FP
FP
Probable
CB Malcolm Jenkins  
hamstring  
LP
LP
LP
Probable
WR Lance Moore
ankle
LP
LP
LP
Probable
DT Rodney Leisle
knee
 --- DNP
 to IR
 ---------------

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Player
 Injury
 Wed.  
 Thurs.
Fri.   
 Game Status
WR Anquan Boldin   
 ankle         
 DNP
 DNP
 LP
 Questionable
LB Gerald Hayes
 ankle
 DNP
 DNP
 LP
 Questionable
DE Calais Campbell
 thumb
 LP
 LP
 LP
 Questionable
LB Will Davis
 knee
 LP
 LP
 LP
 Questionable
P Ben Graham
 left groin
 LP
 LP
 LP
 Probable
CB Dominique Rodgers-Crommartie  
 toe, knee
 LP
 LP
 FP
 Probable
CB Bryant McFadden
 chest
 LP
 LP
 LP
 Probable
K Neil Rackers
 right groin
 FP
 FP
 FP
 Probable
S Antrel Rolle
 thigh
 FP
 FP
 FP
 Probable

Limited Participation (LP)=less than 100% of  player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP)=100% of a player's normal reps
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ways to Watch: Saints at Buccaneers 2021 NFL Week 15

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 19, 2021
news

Saints at Buccaneers Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 15

Tampa Bay boasts a 6-0 record at Raymond James Stadium this season, hosting a New Orleans squad unafraid of visiting stadiums, with their 24 road wins since 2018 ranked first in the NFL.
news

New Orleans Saints partnered with Microsoft Teams for Pregame Huddle Experience with local military members

Military members joined Marquez Callaway, Adam Trautman and Garrett Griffin for pregame talk
news

New Orleans Saints ride balance to victory over New York Jets

Offense, defense and special teams all provide bright spots
news

Running back Alvin Kamara exerts influence for New Orleans Saints in victory over Jets | Helmet Stickers for NFL Week 14

Linebacker Kwon Alexander paces defense with two sacks
news

Alvin Kamara powers New Orleans Saints to 30-9 win over New York Jets | NFL Week 14

Saints end five-game losing streak, improve to 6-7
news

Alvin Kamara sets record for most receptions by a running back in his first five seasons

Kamara passes 49ers great Roger Craig
news

Live Updates from Saints at Jets Week 14 | 2021 NFL

New York Jets vs. New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their week 14 matchup during the 2021 NFL season
news

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. New York Jets | NFL Week 14

Receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey inactive after being listed as questionable
news

Saints at Jets Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 14

New Orleans has a 7-6 lead over the New York Jets in the all-time series, posting a 7-2 record since 1989 after dropping four of the first five meetings.
news

Ways to Watch: Saints at Jets 2021 NFL Week 14

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs New York Jets on Dec. 12, 2021
news

Interception, personal foul penalty significant factors for New Orleans Saints against Dallas | Turning Point of the Game for Week 13

Interception erased scoring opportunity in second quarter
Advertising