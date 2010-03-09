Saints agree to terms with DB Torrence

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis says the club has agreed to re-sign reserve defensive back Leigh Torrence to a one-year contract.
Torrence has been with the Saints since being claimed off waivers in November 2008.
He played in five games for New Orleans in 2009 before injuring his shoulder and finishing the year on injured reserve.
The 5-foot-11, 179-pound former Stanford standout has played four NFL seasons, including stints with Atlanta and Washington.
Loomis did not disclose the financial terms of Torrence's deal.