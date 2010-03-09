Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints agree to terms with DB Torrence

Saints-Torrence

Mar 09, 2010 at 09:39 AM

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis says the club has agreed to re-sign reserve defensive back Leigh Torrence to a one-year contract.

Torrence has been with the Saints since being claimed off waivers in November 2008.

He played in five games for New Orleans in 2009 before injuring his shoulder and finishing the year on injured reserve.

The 5-foot-11, 179-pound former Stanford standout has played four NFL seasons, including stints with Atlanta and Washington.

Loomis did not disclose the financial terms of Torrence's deal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy, safety Marcus Williams, downgraded to out vs. Carolina Panthers

Saints will be without starter on offense, defense
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Jan. 2

Saints will play host to the Carolina Panthers at 3:25 p.m. at the Caesars Superdome
news

Saints Morning Break for Sunday, Jan. 2

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves ahead of Sunday's game vs. Carolina

Safety Marcus Williams, center Erik McCoy activated from Covid-19 list
Advertising