Saints Add Chase Daniel to Practice Squad

Daniel, a 6-foot, 225-pound quarterback, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Missouri, signing with the Washington Redskins in April. He played in two preseason games for Washington and completed 14 of 24 passes for 143 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions for a passer rating of 115.1. The Redskins waived him Saturday in their final preseason cuts.