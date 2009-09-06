Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Add Chase Daniel to Practice Squad

Sep 06, 2009 at 04:00 PM
saints-add-chase-daniel-to-practice-squad-985c0.jpg

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Sunday the club has agreed to terms with rookie quarterback Chase Danielon a practice squad contract.

Daniel, a 6-foot, 225-pound quarterback, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Missouri, signing with the Washington Redskins in April. He played in two preseason games for Washington and completed 14 of 24 passes for 143 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions for a passer rating of 115.1. The Redskins waived him Saturday in their final preseason cuts.

A three-year starter at Missouri, Daniel led the Tigers to back-to-back Big 12 North Division championships and threw for 12,515 yards and 101 touchdowns. He was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy as a junior in 2007.

