Saints accepting nominees for 2017 Community Quarterback Award

The New Orleans Saints are now accepting nominations for this year's the 2017 Community Quarterback Award.

The Saints Community Quarterback Award aims to recognize outstanding volunteers in the Gulf South Region. This includes individuals exhibiting leadership, dedication and commitment to improving their community are candidates for the program. Nominees age 13 and over, providing volunteer services for non-profit organizations in their community are eligible.

Eight winners will be selected and their organizations will be awarded the following:$10,000 to one (1) first place winner$2,500 to each second place winner: Two (2) will be selected$1,000 to each third place winner: Five (5) will be selected

The eight winners will be invited to attend the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons game on December 24, 2017 where they will be acknowledged for their outstanding service to the community during an on-field presentation.

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR NOMINATION - all applications should be submitted no later than Wednesday, December 6. Winners will be notified of their awards.