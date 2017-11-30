Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints accepting nominees for 2017 Community Quarterback Award

The award aims to recognize outstanding volunteers in the Gulf South Region.

Nov 30, 2017 at 02:29 AM

Saints Playworks visit with Cam Jordan

New Orleans Saints defensive end, Cameron Jordan, spent time with students at Young Audiences Charter School.

The New Orleans Saints are now accepting nominations for this year's the 2017 Community Quarterback Award.

The Saints Community Quarterback Award aims to recognize outstanding volunteers in the Gulf South Region. This includes individuals exhibiting leadership, dedication and commitment to improving their community are candidates for the program. Nominees age 13 and over, providing volunteer services for non-profit organizations in their community are eligible.

Eight winners will be selected and their organizations will be awarded the following:$10,000 to one (1) first place winner$2,500 to each second place winner: Two (2) will be selected$1,000 to each third place winner: Five (5) will be selected

The eight winners will be invited to attend the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons game on December 24, 2017 where they will be acknowledged for their outstanding service to the community during an on-field presentation.

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR NOMINATION - all applications should be submitted no later than Wednesday, December 6. Winners will be notified of their awards.

For more information call (504) 733-0255, Ext. 567 or e-mail COMMQB@saints.nfl.com

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

news

Ryan donates gameday suite to United Way for Saints home opener

Two groups from Capital Area United Way enjoyed premium seats for New Orleans' matchup vs. Tampa Bay

news

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry to have high school number retired in ceremony Friday

news

HBCU Legacy Bowl and NFL to host HBCU Combine

Events to showcase HBCU draft-eligible talent

news

'I'm here:' Jarvis Landry hosts sixth annual Jarvis Landry GiveBack

New Orleans Saints wide receiver organized a football camp for nearly 100 kids from his hometown parish

news

Tyrann Mathieu hosts 2022 Heart of a Badger youth football camp

New Orleans Saints safety welcomed over 300 kids to participate

news

Gayle Benson honored as 2021 recipient of Loving Cup

Award has been presented since 1901

news

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans team up with Second Harvest, WDSU to host donation drive for tornado relief

Fans can bring donations to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Friday

news

New Orleans Saints, Blue Cross Foundation ask for 2022 Angel Award nominations

Nominations for $25,000 grant awards open through April 8, 2022

news

Quarterback Geremy Hickbottom leads Team Gaither to victory in inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl

Defensive back Antwan Collier is Defensive MVP

news

Southern's Ladarius Skelton willing to change, adapt to play in HBCU Legacy Bowl and beyond

'I feel like God put me in a position to be great, and take chances with the opportunity'

news

Quarterback Aqeel Glass looking for separation through preparation during Legacy Bowl week

'The guy who's more prepared is always going to be ready'

news

Southern University receiver Marquis McClain attempting to stand out in HBCU Legacy Bowl

'Just another great opportunity to be able to showcase my talent'

