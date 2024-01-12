Ryan donates gameday suite to Son of a Saint for Saints regular season finale vs. Falcons

New Orleans Saints proud partner Ryan showed their appreciation for local community members by donating their gameday suite to Son of a Saint mentors, mentees, and staff on Sunday, January 7 against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome.
"Ryan is honored to support the mentees, mentors, and staff members at Son of a Saint, an organization whose mission is to transform the lives of fatherless boys and expose them to constructive experiences," said Matt Zagotti, Principal and Partner-in-Charge of Ryan's Baton Rouge office. "In addition to the excitement of being at Caesars Superdome and watching a professional football game, we believe that seeing the hard work, determination, and success of the players is inspiring for the kids as they think about their future goals and dreams. 'Generosity Matters' is an important value at Ryan, and we aim to provide meaningful support to the communities in which we live and work."
Saints fans enjoyed a dominant 48-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons to close out the regular season. New Orleans finished with a 9-8 record, winning four of its last five games to post its first winning season under second-year coach Dennis Allen.