Saints assistant coach Ronald Curry to participate in NFL's second annual Coach Accelerator program in Minneapolis

It was announced by the NFL today that New Orleans Saints Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach Ronald Curry has been selected to participate in its second annual Coach Accelerator from May 21-23 at the Spring League Meeting in Minneapolis.
The Accelerator event will convene 40 diverse head coach prospects from all clubs and the League, with ownership representation from member clubs. Curry was nominated by the Saints to participate in the Accelerator.
The Coach Accelerator aims to increase exposure between owners, executives, and diverse coaching talent, providing ample opportunity to develop and build upon their relationships. In a change to the nomination process this year, clubs were able to nominate those from outside of their organization, which promotes recognition and growth beyond one's current club.
In addition to networking, further development of the participants is a critical component of the accelerator, with curated content sessions scheduled that will further engage each participant on the advancement of their executive leadership skills and Business of Football acumen.
Curry is in his 18th season overall in the National Football League and his seventh as an assistant coach with the Saints, one of the club's top offensive minds. After working primarily with the wide receivers his first five seasons with the club, the former college signal-caller, who also played wideout for Oakland Raiders for seven seasons (2002-08), enters his third season as quarterbacks coach, having added the role of passing game coordinator in 2022.