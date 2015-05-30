Rob Ryan accepts Drew Brees' #DropAndGiveMe10 nomination, challenges Andy Cohen

TV personality Bear Grylls challenged New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees to the #DropAndGiveMe10 push-up challenge.
I'm doing the #DropAndGiveMe10 pushup challenge - I nominate @KathieLGifford @drewbrees & @jessetyler pic.twitter.com/MPvHCzutsZ — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) May 23, 2015
Brees, along with his kids, accepted the challenge and nominated Saints Defensive Coordinator Rob Ryan.
Ryan didn't back down, taking the challenge and nominating Bravo's Andy Cohen!
The #DropAndGiveMe10 push-up challenge is where people do push-ups in honor of fallen servicemen and women and donate money to the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation for every pushup they complete. Then the person challenges three others to do the same thing.
UPDATE: Andy Cohen has accepted Rob Ryan's challenge!