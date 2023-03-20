New Orleans Saints legend Rickey Jackson celebrates turning 65, continues adding to resume and evolving in life

City Champ is 65.

He bears some of the signs that Father Time stamps to everyone – gray hair, a few extra pounds, a tick or two slower on the reflexes.

But City Champ still is City Champ.

The smile is as devilish as it was during a Pro Football Hall of Fame career in which he punished opponents with a ferocity that was the foundation to the Dome Patrol, the most dominant linebacking unit in NFL history, and forever will ensure his beloved status as a New Orleans Saints legend. He's as engaged as he's ever been – when he's not in New Orleans and other cities checking on his current business interests and exploring new ones, he's playing golf with fellow Hall of Famers like Lawrence Taylor and Eric Dickerson.

And Rickey Anderson Jackson, the Saints' second-round draft choice (No. 51 overall) in 1981 and arguably the best defensive player in franchise history, appears to have no plan to slow down. Even today, he's in the process of completing unfinished business.

He recently finished the coursework to earn his history degree from the University of Pittsburgh, and on April 30 he'll walk across the stage to complete the process he started when he entered Pitt in 1977, a freshman from Pahokee, Fla., who'd go on to become a second-team All-American in 1980.

And one of the reasons he chose to earn the degree was because it was a requirement for him to be able to join the local graduate chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., a procedure that soon will be complete.

"I was so close, I was like a couple of hours away from getting it, it didn't make sense not to go back and get it," Jackson said of the degree. "And then, I wanted to pledge Kappa. By me wanting to pledge (graduate chapter), you have to have your degree to pledge. That really kicked it off for me to go back.