Saints mourn the passing of former strong safety Ray Brown

The New Orleans Saints mourn the loss of former strong safety Ray Brown, who passed away on Wednesday, October 26.
Originally selected in the sixth round of the 1971 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons out of West Texas State, Brown appeared in 137 career games for the Falcons (1971-77) and Saints (1977-80) and finished his career with 38 interception returns for 657 yards with two brought back for touchdowns. During the period of his ten-year playing career, Brown tied for seventh in the NFL in interceptions. Brown also returned punts for the first five years of his career, bringing back 60 punts for 539 yards (9.0 avg.).
In 1974, Brown finished with a career-high eight interceptions for a career-best 164 return yards with a 59-yard return for a touchdown, leading the NFC and tying for third in the NFL in picks.
The Fort Worth, Texas native was acquired by New Orleans in 1978 and made an immediate impact to the New Orleans defense as he started all 16 games and four interception returns for 50 yards in his first season with the club. On October 22, 1978, Brown had two interceptions in a 10-3 win at the Los Angeles Rams, dropping the previously 7-0 Rams from the ranks of the unbeaten as the Black and Gold win in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the first time. New Orleans' seven wins in 1978 were the most by the franchise at that time.