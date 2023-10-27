Saints mourn the passing of former strong safety Ray Brown

The New Orleans Saints mourn the loss of former strong safety Ray Brown, who passed away on Wednesday, October 26.

Originally selected in the sixth round of the 1971 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons out of West Texas State, Brown appeared in 137 career games for the Falcons (1971-77) and Saints (1977-80) and finished his career with 38 interception returns for 657 yards with two brought back for touchdowns. During the period of his ten-year playing career, Brown tied for seventh in the NFL in interceptions. Brown also returned punts for the first five years of his career, bringing back 60 punts for 539 yards (9.0 avg.).

In 1974, Brown finished with a career-high eight interceptions for a career-best 164 return yards with a 59-yard return for a touchdown, leading the NFC and tying for third in the NFL in picks.