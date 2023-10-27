Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints mourn the passing of former strong safety Ray Brown

Brown appeared in 137 career games for the Falcons (1971-77) and Saints (1977-80)

Oct 27, 2023 at 11:23 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Ray-Brown-1979-1920-102723

The New Orleans Saints mourn the loss of former strong safety Ray Brown, who passed away on Wednesday, October 26.

Originally selected in the sixth round of the 1971 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons out of West Texas State, Brown appeared in 137 career games for the Falcons (1971-77) and Saints (1977-80) and finished his career with 38 interception returns for 657 yards with two brought back for touchdowns. During the period of his ten-year playing career, Brown tied for seventh in the NFL in interceptions. Brown also returned punts for the first five years of his career, bringing back 60 punts for 539 yards (9.0 avg.).

In 1974, Brown finished with a career-high eight interceptions for a career-best 164 return yards with a 59-yard return for a touchdown, leading the NFC and tying for third in the NFL in picks.

The Fort Worth, Texas native was acquired by New Orleans in 1978 and made an immediate impact to the New Orleans defense as he started all 16 games and four interception returns for 50 yards in his first season with the club.  On October 22, 1978, Brown had two interceptions in a 10-3 win at the Los Angeles Rams, dropping the previously 7-0 Rams from the ranks of the unbeaten as the Black and Gold win in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the first time. New Orleans' seven wins in 1978 were the most by the franchise at that time.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints announce exciting partnership with 50 Cent's brand Sire Spirits

Brand of hip-hop artist and entrepreneur Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson becomes official and exclusive cognac and champagne of the New Orleans Saints
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints announce elevations ahead of Thursday Night Football
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints make practice squad elevations
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add three to practice squad
news

New Orleans Saints production team nominated for four regional Emmy Awards

Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards ceremony will take place Dec. 2
news

Tickets go on sale for 34th annual Saints Hall of Fame Weekend

The 34th annual Saints Hall of Fame weekend is set for Friday, December 8 through Sunday, December 10.
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves ahead of Sunday's game at New England

Safeties Johnathan Abram, Daniel Sorensen elevated from practice squad
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add tackle to practice squad
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves ahead of Sunday's game against Tampa Bay

Safety Johnathan Abram and cornerback Cameron Dantzler Sr. elevated from practice squad
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add quarterback to active roster, two players to practice squad
news

Drew Brees named to Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2024

New Orleans Saints legend to be enshrined at the Hall of Fame's home in Natchitoches to culminate the 65th Induction Celebration
Advertising