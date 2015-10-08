Radio Calls: New Orleans Saints vs Dallas Cowboys

Drew Brees to Josh Hill for a 3-yard TD:
Hau'oli Kikaha sacks Brandon Weeden
Khiry Robinson's TD vs Cowboys
CJ Spiller's game-winner vs Cowboys
'To have another opportunity to suit back up with these guys, help this whole city win, that means a lot to me'
Horvath played in 15 games in 2022 with Chargers and split 2023 on Chargers and Steelers practice squads
Mathieu's 33 interceptions since entering the NFL in 2013 are tied for first in the NFL
'I should go after my dreams just like he did. I should keep chasing and never stop'
Former New Orleans Saints great was finalist for second straight year
Evans and cornerback Eric Allen are two of 15 modern-era players eligible for the Class of '24
McCoy replaced Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow
Davis replaces San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner
'Even if they punt the ball and he gets it at the 15-yard line, and he returns it to the 30-yard line, he gets you in the best field position that's possible'
Young Saints helped special teams reclaim standard of excellence