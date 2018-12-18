Quotes from Sean Payton following the week 15 game against the Carolina Panthers

Head Coach Sean Payton

RE: Game summary

Obviously, big win. So many things went into that win. Proud of defense. I thought they were outstanding. It's tough to win a division game on the road and we were able to do that.

RE: Vonn Bell's forced fumble

All of them were significant. We played with great energy and a good team win.

RE: One of the wilder wins here

We know every time we play Carolina – we've got a tremendous amount of respect for the tight games that we play in, and sometimes you can't predict how they're going to unfold. And yet this one went in a certain direction and it was a good win to get.

RE: Luke Kuechly

He's a tremendously smart player that does a great job of getting off blocks. It's always been a challenge with playing them twice a year, we'll be playing them two weeks from now so it will be another challenge.

RE: How you felt team overcame offensive line injuries

No injury updates. Any time you have players hurt.

RE: Run game

We had some big runs, some important runs.

RE: Passing game

It seemed like once we had a play there'd be a penalty. I'm sure there's going to be a lot we need to clean up and we will.

RE: Cam Newton's struggles due to his shoulder

I wouldn't say that. I'll have to see the film.

RE: Defense in a groove

Listen, it was great to see. To get the takeaways, getting the hurries. Third-down numbers were good and you know it's the right time of the year, too.

RE: Alvin Kamara

We had a few big runs. Mike Thomas' block on the one touchdown was huge. Look, we knew it was going to be a hard-fought game and we had players step in there – hung in there. Defensively, we were outstanding.

RE: Trick touchdown pass by Christian McCaffrey

That was a good play, good play. Tip your hat to them.

RE: Tommylee Lewis fumble