New Orleans Saints
Saints News

Quotes from Sean Payton following the week 15 game against the Carolina Panthers

Head coach Sean Payton spoke to the media following the Saints' week 15 game against the Carolina Panthers on Monday, Dec. 17

Dec 18, 2018 at 02:30 AM

Head Coach Sean Payton

RE: Game summary

Obviously, big win. So many things went into that win. Proud of defense. I thought they were outstanding. It's tough to win a division game on the road and we were able to do that. 

RE: Vonn Bell's forced fumble

All of them were significant. We played with great energy and a good team win. 

RE: One of the wilder wins here

We know every time we play Carolina – we've got a tremendous amount of respect for the tight games that we play in, and sometimes you can't predict how they're going to unfold. And yet this one went in a certain direction and it was a good win to get. 

RE: Luke Kuechly

He's a tremendously smart player that does a great job of getting off blocks. It's always been a challenge with playing them twice a year, we'll be playing them two weeks from now so it will be another challenge. 

RE: How you felt team overcame offensive line injuries

No injury updates. Any time you have players hurt. 

RE: Run game

We had some big runs, some important runs. 

RE: Passing game

It seemed like once we had a play there'd be a penalty. I'm sure there's going to be a lot we need to clean up and we will. 

RE: Cam Newton's struggles due to his shoulder

I wouldn't say that. I'll have to see the film. 

RE: Defense in a groove

Listen, it was great to see. To get the takeaways, getting the hurries. Third-down numbers were good and you know it's the right time of the year, too. 

RE: Alvin Kamara

We had a few big runs. Mike Thomas' block on the one touchdown was huge. Look, we knew it was going to be a hard-fought game and we had players step in there – hung in there. Defensively, we were outstanding. 

RE: Trick touchdown pass by Christian McCaffrey

That was a good play, good play. Tip your hat to them. 

RE: Tommylee Lewis fumble

He fumbled it into the end zone. It's difficult, obviously.

Week 15 Saints at Panthers - Coaches and Staff

New Orleans Saints coaches and staff from their week 15 game against the Carolina Panthers on Monday, Dec. 17

Saints 12 - Carolina 9 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
Saints 12 - Carolina 9 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
Saints 12 - Carolina 9 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
Saints 12 - Carolina 9 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
Saints 12 - Carolina 9 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
Saints 12 - Carolina 9 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
Saints 12 - Carolina 9 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
