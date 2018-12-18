Quotes from Sean Payton following the week 15 game against the Carolina Panthers

Head Coach Sean Payton
RE: Game summary
Obviously, big win. So many things went into that win. Proud of defense. I thought they were outstanding. It's tough to win a division game on the road and we were able to do that.
RE: Vonn Bell's forced fumble
All of them were significant. We played with great energy and a good team win.
RE: One of the wilder wins here
We know every time we play Carolina – we've got a tremendous amount of respect for the tight games that we play in, and sometimes you can't predict how they're going to unfold. And yet this one went in a certain direction and it was a good win to get.
RE: Luke Kuechly
He's a tremendously smart player that does a great job of getting off blocks. It's always been a challenge with playing them twice a year, we'll be playing them two weeks from now so it will be another challenge.
RE: How you felt team overcame offensive line injuries
No injury updates. Any time you have players hurt.
RE: Run game
We had some big runs, some important runs.
RE: Passing game
It seemed like once we had a play there'd be a penalty. I'm sure there's going to be a lot we need to clean up and we will.
RE: Cam Newton's struggles due to his shoulder
I wouldn't say that. I'll have to see the film.
RE: Defense in a groove
Listen, it was great to see. To get the takeaways, getting the hurries. Third-down numbers were good and you know it's the right time of the year, too.
RE: Alvin Kamara
We had a few big runs. Mike Thomas' block on the one touchdown was huge. Look, we knew it was going to be a hard-fought game and we had players step in there – hung in there. Defensively, we were outstanding.
RE: Trick touchdown pass by Christian McCaffrey
That was a good play, good play. Tip your hat to them.
RE: Tommylee Lewis fumble
He fumbled it into the end zone. It's difficult, obviously.
