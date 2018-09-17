Quotes from Saints players following the Week 2 game against the Cleveland Browns

Defensive end Cameron Jordan

On today's game and how it turned out:

"That's one that you go into knowing they are a team that balled out with the Steelers. Going into this game, we were facing Tyrod Taylor who led the Bills to the playoffs. He's a quarterback that's a threat when he is in the backfield. He can do a lot of things with the ball. I feel like we played a solid first half (on defense). We came back and got the win."

On Cleveland not being the same team as last year:

"You add in Jarvis (Landry), Carlos Hyde. They've upgraded for sure on offense. I don't know their situation (on defense), but they have a potent offense."

On their resiliency:

"You have ultimate faith in Drew (Brees) and the offense. We have the confidence to come back. I'm still not happy about some things. At the end of the day, you still have to do your job. I feel like we let a big play happen at the end of the game that could have cost us. We're happy to get the win, but at the same time we have a lot to clean up."

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore

On Marcus Williams' fourth quarter interception sparking the defense today:

"It was huge. That is what we needed. We've got to get turnovers. Our offense is rolling (in the fourth quarter), but our defense has to step it up. They put 40 points on Tampa Bay, but we couldn't stop them. It was a little bit of the reverse this week."