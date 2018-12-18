Quotes from Saints players following the week 15 game against the Carolina Panthers

Cornerback P.J. Williams

RE: On how he felt playing against division rivals

I don't know man; I guess we just feel confident playing against them. We beat them a few times, I feel like we know we should win games like that. Just knowing who they've got and knowing what we need to stop is definitely great, man. I feel like we prepared real good and knowing what they've got coming, we made the stops.

RE: On preparing for next week's game against the Steelers

I feel like that's a big test, I was just telling Sean that we've got a big test next week. We're definitely looking to make sure we come to play so that's a big test for me. I'm looking to have one of my best games in that game so I can't wait for that one.

RE: On the turnaround his unit has experienced so far this season