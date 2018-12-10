Quotes from Saints players following the week 14 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

QUARTERBACK/SPECIALIST TAYSOM HILL

(On what he saw on the punt block)

"When you get to rush next to Alex Okafor, it makes your job really easy. There were a few looks we looked at and saw during the week and we were able to run a little game. Coach Westhoff gives us the freedom to do emergency calls like that. AO (Alex Okafor) and I saw it, so we went for it. He draws so much attention that he took both the wing and the tackle and I got up there early."

(On if he thought the punt block could be the spark the team needed)

"Absolutely. I remember sitting on the bench next to Coach Westhoff and he said something to me like, 'Man, I've been a part of football for a long time and this is the type of game where we as a special teams unit need to make a big play to change momentum here.' That was our mindset as a special teams unit and that's what we were hoping for."

(On if the punt block is high on his list of best plays of the season)

"Absolutely. We've had a few pressure opportunities where we've tried to get me loose and free to block one. It's been a long time coming for sure. It felt good to get back there and get one."

(On if he's ever blocked a punt)

"I have not. No. Again, I felt like we were due. I felt like Coach Westhoff kind of challenged both Alex Okafor and I this week since we got close last week against Dallas and didn't come away with anything. He kind of challenged us this week. Alex and I had a few conversations about it and said, 'Okay, challenge accepted. It's on.' "

(On if he knew he could block it when he broke through the line)

"Yeah, absolutely. I came free, both the tackle and the wing set on Alex [Okafor] and my whole thing was just don't miss the ball because I got there really early. It's a ton of fun rushing next to Okafor because he draws so much attention."

(On how amazing it is that one play can spark so much momentum)