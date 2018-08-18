Quotes from Saints players following preseason game 2 against the Arizona Cardinals 

New Orleans Saints vs Arizona Cardinals - Quarterback Taysom Hill
On his performance tonight:
"I've got to be better. It was frustrating tonight. It's tough to win a football game when you have four turnovers. I thought there were some good things, but it is hard to attack when you have four turnovers."
On moving the ball tonight down the field:
"I thought there were some really good things that happened tonight. We ran the ball well. You get down into the red zone and you need to get points. You have to take care of the ball. That's frustrating."
New Orleans Saints vs Arizona Cardinals - Wide Receiver Cameron Meredith
On tonight:
"It felt good getting out there and getting into the groove of things. I still need to get my wheels together to get the speed of the game. It felt great to be out there with my team and trying to make plays."
On his knee:
"It feels good. I went out there and made some cuts. That's all it takes to get your groove back. It's about going out there, getting your reps and getting your timing down."
New Orleans Saints vs Arizona Cardinals - Wide Receiver Tre'Quan Smith
On his performance tonight:
"I feel like I played well, but I could have done things better. I had some missed assignments. If I didn't have that then I would probably be happier.
On playing against a higher level of competition the past two weeks than in college in terms of defensive backs:
"I got a little bit of it. The real veterans are not playing to their full potential (yet). They are saving it for the regular season. It's kind of half and half. I kind of know what to expect and at the same time I don't"
New Orleans Saints vs Arizona Cardinals - Running Back Boston Scott
On first game in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome:
"It was a real experience. We have some of the best fans in the nation. It really was a dream come true. It was amazing. It's awesome"
On his performance tonight:
"I have a lot to work on. Coach Payton said we're not looking to be a winning football team. We want to be the best. We want to be champions when it's all said and done. We didn't start off as fast as we'd have liked tonight. We had some mistakes on offense and defense. Overall, I don't need to focus much on individual performance. I want to win. I want to be a champion. That's what we are focusing on.
On the speed of the game:
"The more that you learn, the more that it slows down. I still have to continue to work on my fundamentals. We