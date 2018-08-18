Quotes from Saints players following preseason game 2 against the Arizona Cardinals 

New Orleans Saints vs Arizona Cardinals - Running Back Boston Scott

On first game in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome: "It was a real experience. We have some of the best fans in the nation. It really was a dream come true. It was amazing. It's awesome"

On his performance tonight:

"I have a lot to work on. Coach Payton said we're not looking to be a winning football team. We want to be the best. We want to be champions when it's all said and done. We didn't start off as fast as we'd have liked tonight. We had some mistakes on offense and defense. Overall, I don't need to focus much on individual performance. I want to win. I want to be a champion. That's what we are focusing on.