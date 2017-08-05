Quotes from New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan's August 5 media availability

New Orleans Saints Defensive End Cameron Jordan 2017 Training Camp Presented By Verizon Saturday, August 5, 2017

What is your review of the defense in the two-minute drill?

"We didn't get an interception. We have got to be able to do that. They were able to drive on us. But at the end of the day, we got off the field and that is all that counts."

Is there a difference in mentality between this year's defensive backs group and last year's group?

"This year, compared to the last two or three years, they are hungry this year. You can feel it on the line of scrimmage. You can feel everything they do from the open line of communication they have and the way they have been actively talking off the field about being on the field. There mindset has definitely cultivated to something that we can build upon and I'm excited to build as a defense."

Is there a guy or two that is leading the defense?

"Of course. When you talk about Dennis Allen, he takes so much pride in his DB core. When you talk about Kenny Vaccaro in his leadership role. Even if you talk about these young kids coming in, Marshon Lattimore, Vonn Bell. They want to be so great so fast. They want to be great now. You love that mindset. We have competition at corner, Sterling Moore coming in and being his second year in this defense and being more comfortable. We have P.J. Williams coming back. Damian Swann coming back. There is so much talent at the corner that we have to grasp their potential."

How much do you want the Defensive line to be improved?

"The D-line'll be the spear. We'll be the first to penetrate. As everyone knows, we have a great D-line and can cover different things. I don't think we have to cover for much now, but I do think we have to be the strength. Year in and year out we have to be the strength. This year is the most important year in my mind just because it's the next year. We have the talent to do a lot of things in the league this year. I think we have a lot of potential to do a lot of things greater this year. Things we can't even grasp. At the end of the day, the D-line has to be that wedge buster and we have to reset the line of scrimmage and create havoc in the backfield. Even more than we did last year. Last year was a good starting point."

How close do you watch the secondary and how they perform during practice?

"During practice, I don't have time to look back. With that being said, after we get to meetings and after we break down film, we have been breaking down film as a unit and we are able to see what everyone is doing. It gives you much more confidence. I know I actually have a full three seconds to get to the quarterback. I can actually use some pass rush moves to get to the quarterback even faster. If I can shave off a half of a second, we are going to be better as a unit."

Are you the leader of the D-line now?

"At some point in time, you have to take control of what your defense is. As a player, you always want to exceed expectations. I expect that from each and every one of my D-line (members)."

How much do you view sacks as an individual stat and a team stat?

"It's definitely a team stat. When you talk about sacks, it's going to take corners to cover, it's going to take your linebackers to relay, and it's going to take the inside to pinpoint the quarterback so you can have your outside swims. At the end of the day, sacks are a defensive unit situation and it can be a singular. A singular D-lineman like the minister of defense (Reggie White) takes over games. That's something we look for."

What can you do to make the Top 100 players in the NFL?

"I don't know about that. I do know that we are focused on this season. I am focused on today and I can't focus about tomorrow until today is over. Preseason it was all fun to say I was not top 100, you make those speculations when you're just having fun. At the end of the day, we put pads on and we are real men."

What more do you need to do?

"I need to make more plays in the backfield. I did okay last year. I think I can always improve. You can't say that maybe last year was my best year, because this year has not happened yet."

Does the way you play, set a tone for the defense?

"The way I play has to set a tone for the defense. If I come out soft and I am supposed to be the voice of our defense, how can anyone else come out and be better. If you come out with that mentality, of setting the tone and raise the tone a little bit higher, everyone else is going to reach that level. At an individual rate, I want to be the best that I can be so I can rally everyone else to be the best they can be. How can I be sorry and expect someone else to be great?"

How is it looking back at the backfield with Drew Brees and Mark Ingram?

"It is cool. We have Drew Brees who constantly throws for 5,000 yards a year. He has always had the best offense for the past five years. You talk about Adrian (Peterson) coming from Minnesota and coming to us and we all know I have been watching him since I have been in high school. When you talk about just the level of talent that he brings to the field, his vision is only going to cultivate the likes of Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram and open up their minds to see something that they didn't see before. That as a whole is going to make them a three-headed monster."