Quotes from Mark Ingram's training camp media availability - Sunday, August 5

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram spoke to the media following practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Sunday, August 5 

Aug 06, 2018 at 08:48 AM

New Orleans Saints Running Back Mark Ingram - 2018 Training Camp Presented by Verizon - Sunday, August 5, 2018

You guys have been doing this for a couple years now, what is it like being here?
"Its good coming out here being able to play under the lights a little bit, play in front of the fans, and get a little scrimmage. Compete, get better, its good in front of all our fans. One day at a time we're getting better. Just another step."  

Does it break up the monotony of the same routine day in and day out to get a night practice?
"It kind of throws you off more than you think. You aren't used to a regular schedule. When practice started tonight we were on the backstretch just winding down for the day. Just a little change in the schedule, being able to get out here and spend some time with our fans, practice in front of our fans, and get to scrimmage tonight. The bump in the road changes a little bit but you got to stay ready."

Do you feel like you get more energy performing in front of the fans?
"They definitely bring some energy to practice, some energy to the stadium. That's always good in training camp when you can get a little extra boost of energy. Competing against each other every day, hitting each other every day, being able to play under the lights. Something like high school football with our fans. It's always enjoyable for all the guys to be able to come out to Tulane."

When you consider your circumstance, are you taking this training camp different? Are you working on the same way you normally would?
"Just grinding every day. Trying to get better. Trying to find ways to challenge myself to improve everyday just to make sure that I am the best me so I can be ready to help this team. That's my number one goal, just to be the best me. Keep improving myself every single day, keep challenging myself every single day, so I can be the best player, best possible teammate for our team for us to accomplish our goals."  

What were some of the things you wanted to work on coming into this game? What were some of the things you wanted to get accomplished?
"I wanted to keep refining the details, keep expanding my knowledge on the game. Knowing defenses, knowing the entire offense. Of course, running, catching, everything like that. Just trying to improve all aspects of my game."

Saints Training Camp at Tulane University's Yulman Stadium

Action photos from New Orleans Saints Training Camp Practice Presented by Verizon at Tulane University's Yulman Stadium on August 5, 2018.

news

Linebacker Jaylon Smith getting up to speed in New Orleans Saints defense

'Whatever Coach needs from me, I'm going to get the job done'
news

Ironman linebacker Demario Davis back where he belongs for New Orleans Saints

'I told all the guys, I put in all my vet days. I took all my vacation days, I got them out of the way'
news

Malcolm Roach provides versatility for New Orleans Saints on interior defensive line

'That's something that's really stuck with me, just being able to play multiple positions and being able to do more'
news

New Orleans Saints endure adversity-filled weekend, come away with 22-17 preseason victory over Chargers

'There's been a lot. I thought it was a hell of a week, just in terms of productivity'
news

Joint statement from the New Orleans Saints, Houston Texans

Practices between the teams have been canceled
news

New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave pairing talk with the walk

'I feel like when it's competition, I'm always out front'
news

New Orleans Saints brace for possible schedule change regarding preseason game Sunday against Chargers

'Whatever it takes for everybody to stay safe, that's what we've got to do'
news

Watch highlights from New Orleans Saints-Los Angeles Chargers joint practices

Teams faced off Thursday in Costa Mesa, Calif.
news

Quality work highlights first joint practice for New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr

'You really get better, more regular-season type looks in a joint practice than you would in a preseason game'
news

Receiver Michael Thomas' value to New Orleans Saints has been glaring in his presence, and absence

'I'm not really thinking of where I'm at as an individual, just thinking about how we look as an offense, how we're operating, how am I playing to factor into that'
news

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore performing to the status he wants to attain

'I'm close. I've got some work to do. I just want to be the best corner in the league, help my team win'
news

Quarterback Derek Carr feels at home in first snaps inside Caesars Superdome

'It's fun to throw in there, the ball spins off pretty nice'
