Quotes from Mark Ingram's training camp media availability - Sunday, August 5

New Orleans Saints Running Back Mark Ingram - 2018 Training Camp Presented by Verizon - Sunday, August 5, 2018

You guys have been doing this for a couple years now, what is it like being here?

"Its good coming out here being able to play under the lights a little bit, play in front of the fans, and get a little scrimmage. Compete, get better, its good in front of all our fans. One day at a time we're getting better. Just another step."

Does it break up the monotony of the same routine day in and day out to get a night practice?

"It kind of throws you off more than you think. You aren't used to a regular schedule. When practice started tonight we were on the backstretch just winding down for the day. Just a little change in the schedule, being able to get out here and spend some time with our fans, practice in front of our fans, and get to scrimmage tonight. The bump in the road changes a little bit but you got to stay ready."

Do you feel like you get more energy performing in front of the fans?

"They definitely bring some energy to practice, some energy to the stadium. That's always good in training camp when you can get a little extra boost of energy. Competing against each other every day, hitting each other every day, being able to play under the lights. Something like high school football with our fans. It's always enjoyable for all the guys to be able to come out to Tulane."

When you consider your circumstance, are you taking this training camp different? Are you working on the same way you normally would?

"Just grinding every day. Trying to get better. Trying to find ways to challenge myself to improve everyday just to make sure that I am the best me so I can be ready to help this team. That's my number one goal, just to be the best me. Keep improving myself every single day, keep challenging myself every single day, so I can be the best player, best possible teammate for our team for us to accomplish our goals."