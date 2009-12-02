Q & A with Washington Redskins Safety LaRon Landy

<span> <span style="">Washington Redskins S LaRon Landry</span> <span style="">Wednesday, December 02, 2009</span>

<span style="">Q: Did you watch Monday's game?</span>

<span style="">LaRon Landry:</span> "Yes. I've been a Saints fan."

Q: Do you watch it thinking about being back among the Louisiana people or do you watch it as a football player judging what they are doing?

LaRon Landry: "Both. This week is a different story, being a fan and rooting for the hometown team, I have to go out there and look for defeat. Hopefully we can defeat those guys."

Q: Were you surprised that they were able to do what they did to a New England team that has such a great reputation?

LaRon Landry:" I thought the whole time it was going to be a great game. I didn't know what to expect with the outcome, but I knew it was going to be a great game and the offense and defense is clicking on all cylinders."

Q: You played your first year under Gregg Williams. What can you tell us you learned from him?

LaRon Landry: "He's going to get everybody to play together and play to the best of their ability. He's like a perfectionist and one thing he's going to do is he's going to blitz you. You don't know where it's coming from. That's one thing I like about his defense."

Q: How much fun did you have playing for him?

LaRon Landry: "Most definitely. I loved it. He's one of my favorite coaches."

Q: When you were watching the game on Monday night, did you see some of the same blitz schemes that you used to do?

LaRon Landry:" Yes and the funny thing about it, I'm looking at it and I'm like I'm trying to remember what code it was. It's very familiar."

Q: Did it look a little different though?

LaRon Landry: "Yes. Some things you know he probably puts in and implements, but for the most part, the constants of everything seems to stay."

Q: Can you draw off of last year's victory or do you throw it out because the Saints are playing so well this year?

LaRon Landry: "Last year, that's history. We did beat them, so it's an actual statistic. As far as this year, it's a new year, a new ballgame. We have to come out there and play and look for another victory."

Q: Being a local guy, do you feel good for the Saints?

LaRon Landry: "Yes, growing up in New Orleans, I've always been a Saints fan. Watching those guys win and dealing with what we're going through right now and not having such a great season, combined with the hometown team winning. I'm happy to play those guys this week to play an 11-0 team and look for this week being their first loss."

Q: What would you like to correct?

LaRon Landry: "The main thing is you can't start pointing fingers, asking why this happened and answering everything else. We didn't finish. That's all we're focusing on. It's not about what our opponent is doing. It's about us now. It's in-house. We need to correct everything and finish a ballgame. The last two weeks have been big against the Cowboys and the Eagles. This game that we had, we let it go. We don't have the attitude and we're just not finishing."

Q: What's the challenge of going against a quarterback like Drew Brees where he does such a good job with his eyes, moving things around?

LaRon Landry: "This guy's up for probably the MVP of the league. I give props to the offensive line. Everything wouldn't be possible for Brees if it weren't for his offensive line and he's got the time to go through all of his reads and hit it. If the go to guy (isn't) there, he has time to go through all his progressions. I give props to the offensive line. I'm not taking anything away from him. He's a phenomenal quarterback. He's probably up for MVP of the league. We just have to get a rush up front and be sound back there in the secondary to take all his reads away, if we can force him to do that."

Q: It seems like your defense is playing better. How encouraging is that when you go up against a guy like that?