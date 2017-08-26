Preseason Game 3 Quotes: Saints Players

SAINTS QB DREW BREES Does that show what Ted Ginn Jr. can bring to the offense based on that first play while weaving through the field?

"I hope so. That was pretty impressive. In the past you'll see that thing and get it to the sideline and get vertical down the sideline for a little bit but rarely do you see it where he was able to find a lane and cut back. Really an unbelievable effort on his part to find that cutback and make as big a play as he did. Then later we had a screen to him where he did another nice job just not meeting his way through blockers and got started after that. Ted had a pretty good night on a couple of those plays."

What have you seen these last three games in regards to the defense?

"They are playing with a lot of confidence. They're really finding their bread and butter and the things that they're really good at. Obviously they put a lot of time and effort into the installation and coaching technique. We have some guys now that have a couple of years in the system that feel more comfortable. I think it's a combination of all those things. I feel like we create a pretty competitive environment with offense and defense and try to put ourselves in a bunch of different situations where we have to compete and there's stuff at stake."