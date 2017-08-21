Preseason Game 2 quotes: New Orleans Saints players





NEW ORLEANS SAINTS LINEBACKER MANTI TE'O



Did the Chargers change their playbook?

"You know, honestly it is a different playbook. It's about reading keys, using instincts, and going out there and having fun."



How much fun did you have?

"It's always fun when you are winning. I didn't play a perfect game, but I was very happy with how I played and how the team played. Overall, happy that we got a win. Definitely good to be back and end on that note."



Obviously, you guys are scheming completely, do it make you feel good on what you can do potential wise?

"It is just a good step in the right direction. It is a great opportunity for us to go out there and compete against a really good team to show what we are made of. I think we did that. We are going to watch the film tomorrow and see where we can get better. That's a good thing that we can play that way and still have some things to correct. That starts looking good for our team."



Talking about the linebacker core in general, even when you guys were subbing in and out there was no drop

off?

"It is just a mentality. We are trying to develop a culture of excellence, a culture of being perfect. It does not hurt to try and be perfect. We understand that we are never going to be perfect. When I strive to be whenever one of our numbers are called we are going to go out there and play and we are going to compete at the highest level. We are going to go out there and show what we can do."



Extra juice against your former other team?

"There is a little extra meaning to the game. I was really happy with myself and how I handled it. I think a young guy would come in here anxious and try and do too much. I think I just let the game come to me and when I had an opportunity to make a play, I made the play for my team. I didn't step out of my comfort zone. I didn't try and do too much. I can build from that and get better."



NEW ORLEANS SAINTS WIDE RECEIVER MICHAEL THOMAS



On conversations with Bosa and Jones:

"Those are my guys, my brothers pretty much. I'll always wish those guys well but ultimately the Saints came out with the victory. I always want to see those guys do well, play good football and do their job to help their team in as many ways they can."



On playing in his hometown:

"It felt great to just be back home in front of my family. Just for them to be able to come and see me play again because I went to school at Ohio State. They came to my games at Ohio State, but not as deep as they're able to on the West Coast. Just to be back and playing in front of the family is a blessing. There was about 30 of them here today."

