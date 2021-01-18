Postgame notes from the New Orleans Saints' 30-20 playoff loss to Tampa Bay

-With the 30-20 loss to Tampa Bay, the New Orleans Saints' season comes to an end in the NFC Divisional Playoff. New Orleans' postseason record falls to 10-13 all-time and 8-6 at home. The Saints' record in the NFC Divisional Playoff falls to 3-5 all-time.

-For Coach Sean Payton, the loss drops his career postseason record to 9-8 and 7-3 at home. Payton's career record in the NFC Divisional Playoff falls to 3-4.

-New Orleans amassed 294 yards, including 190 passing yards and 104 rushing yards. New Orleans recorded four turnovers for the first time this season, on three interceptions by quarterback Drew Brees and a fumble by tight end Jared Cook.

-New Orleans held Tampa Bay to 316 yards, including 127 rushing yards and 189 passing yards. New Orleans' defense held Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady to under 200 passing yards (199) for just the sixth time in his 43 postseason appearances.

-Brees passed for 134 yards and one touchdown on 19-of-34 passing. Brees has now thrown for at least one touchdown in 18 consecutive postseason games (each postseason game he has played in), dating to Jan 8, 2005, as a member of the San Diego Chargers. Brees ties Tom Brady (18 consecutive playoff games from 1/19/14-1/20/19) for the second-longest such streak in NFL history, behind Brett Favre's 20 (12/31/95-1/24/10).

-With 19 completions, Brees now stands at 481 career postseason completions, which moves him into a tie for third in NFL postseason records with Brett Favre.

-Brees recorded three interceptions for the first time since throwing three at Tampa Bay in Week 14 of the 2016 season, and for the first time in his 18 postseason appearances.

-Running back Alvin Kamara finished with 85 yards rushing on 18 carries and added three receptions for 20 yards. Kamara surpasses Mark Ingram (276) and becomes the club's all-time leader in postseason rushing, with 357 career postseason rushing yards.

-Kamara moves into third in club record books with 33 postseason receptions, surpassing Devery Henderson (31). Kamara also surpasses Willie Jackson (267) for seventh in club record books for postseason receiving yards, now with 274. Kamara recorded three runs of at least 10 yards, becoming the Saints' all-time leader in postseason big plays rushing. Kamara now has nine such runs in his postseason career, surpassing Reggie Bush (7) and Mark Ingram (7).

-Quarterback Jameis Winston threw the first postseason touchdown of his career, a 56-yard pass to Tre'Quan Smith, on a second quarter gadget play in which he lined up as a wide receiver. Winston becomes the first Saint, other than Drew Brees, to throw a postseason touchdown for the Saints since Aaron Brooks threw two touchdowns against the Minnesota Vikings in the 2000 NFC Divisional Playoff on Jan. 6, 2001. Winston's touchdown came on his lone passing attempt of the game.

-Smith recorded two touchdown receptions, the first postseason scores of his career. Smith's first score, a 56-yard catch from Winston with 8:08 to play in the second quarter, was the Saints' longest completion of the season. Smith finished with three receptions for 85 yards and the two scores.

-Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders finished with six receptions for 48 yards, his highest totals in a postseason game since recording six receptions for 83 yards in Super Bowl 50, as a member of the Denver Broncos. Sanders now stands at 49 career postseason receptions, needing one more to reach 50 in his career.

-Tight end Jared Cook recorded five receptions for 28 yards and has recorded at least five receptions in five of his six career postseason appearances.

-Safety Malcolm Jenkins recorded 11 tackles for the first time in his career, including 183 regular season appearances and 14 postseason games. Jenkins added three passes defensed, also a personal best in his postseason appearances.

-Linebacker Demario Davis finished with nine tackles and one sack of Brady, the first postseason sack of his career. Davis also led Saints defenders with two quarterback hits.

-Linebacker Alex Anzalone recorded seven tackles, his highest total this season and highest total in his four career postseason appearances.

-For the fifth time in seven postseason appearances, cornerback Marshon Lattimore recorded two pass breakups. Lattimore added one tackle.

-Before exiting with an injury in the second quarter, receiver Deonte Harris made an impact in the return game, returning Tampa Bay's first punt for 54 yards and setting up New Orleans' first score, a Wil Lutz 23-yard field goal with 11:34 to play in the first quarter. Harris' recorded a 67-yard punt return touchdown on Tampa Bay's second punt, but the return was nullified by a New Orleans penalty. Harris also recorded one reception for -1 yards.

- Wide receiver Michael Thomas was held without a reception for the first time in his career, including 70 regular season appearances and seven postseason games. Thomas was targeted four times.

-Kicker Wil Lutz converted on field goal attempts of 23 and 42 yards and made both of his extra-point attempts, marking the third postseason game of his career in which he was perfect on his field goal and extra point attempts.