Postgame notes from New Orleans Saints loss to the Las Vegas Raiders

· With the loss, the New Orleans Saints move to 1-1.

· The loss drops Coach Sean Payton's record against the Raiders to 1-2 and New Orleans' all-time regular season record against the Raiders moves to 6-7-1.

· New Orleans racked up 424 yards in the loss with 312 passing yards and 112 rushing yards on the way to scoring 24 points.

· Quarterback ﻿Drew Brees﻿ started his 276th career regular season game and completed 26-of-38 passes for 312 yards and one touchdown. Brees led the Saints on four scoring drives resulting in three touchdowns and one field goal three from kicker Wil Lutz.

· Running back Alvin Kamara led the team in rushing and receiving, gaining 79 yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns and catching nine passes for 95 yards.

· Kamara surpassed 500 rushing attempts for his career and now has 510. He is ranked 11th in franchise history with 2,321 rushing yards, surpassing Wayne Wilson. With his two rushing touchdowns, Kamara now has 30 for his career, surpassing running backs Chuck Muncie and Pierre Thomas for sole possession of fourth in club record books. Kamara now has 42 career touchdowns and moves into a tie with Thomas for eighth place in club record books. Kamara's 254 career catches move him past Dalton Hilliard for fourth in club record books among Saints running backs.

· Receiver Tre'Quan Smith finished five catches for 80 receiving yards. Smith recorded the Saint's longest play on a 29-yard reception from Brees.

· Tight end Josh Hill played in his 105th career game, putting him in a tie with defensive lineman Willie Whitehead and Thomas for 44th place on the club's all-time list for games played. Hill finished with one reception for 16 yards.

· Tight end Jared Cook caught a six-yard touchdown pass from Brees in the second quarter.

· S Marcus Williams led the team in tackles with nine.

· Safety Malcolm Jenkins, defensive tackle David Onyemata and defensive end Trey Hendrickson each recorded a sack of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Jenkins also recorded seven tackles and one pass defense.

· Cornerback P.J. Williams recorded six tackles and recovered a fumble by Raiders running back Jalen Richard.

· Defensive end Cameron Jordan played 146th career game, moving into a tie with receiver Marques Colston for 15th in NFL record books.

· Punter Thomas Morstead played in his 176th career game, moving past tight end Hoby Brenner for sole possession of seventh place on the club's all-time games played list. Morstead punted three times for 109 yards (36.9 avg.) and a long of 43 with two inside-the-20s.

· Receiver/returner Deonte Harris returned two kicks for 64 yards (32.0 avg.) and a long of 35. Harris also caught three passes for 23 yards and carried once for 11 yards.