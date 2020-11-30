Postgame notes from New Orleans Saints' 31-3 road win over the Denver Broncos

-With Sunday's 31-3 win over Denver, New Orleans' record improves to 9-2, putting it 2.5 games ahead of the 7-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It also gives the franchise its seventh winning streak of at least eight games, their fourth under Coach Sean Payton and third in the last four seasons. New Orleans returns to action on Sunday, Dec. 6 when it takes on the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon on Fox.

-The win gives the franchise four consecutive winning seasons for the first time in team history.

-The win improves Payton's record against Denver to 1-2, giving him a win against all 31 other NFL teams. The win over Broncos Coach Vic Fangio gives Payton a regular season winning record against 51 head coaches. Fangio is now the 70th opposing coach Payton has defeated.

-The win on also gives Payton his 140th career regular season win, surpassing Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy for sole possession of 24th all-time in NFL records.

-New Orleans racked up 292 yards in the win with 63 net passing yards and 229 rushing yards on the way to scoring 31 points.

-New Orleans' 229 rushing yards are the 26th highest output in franchise history.

-Quarterback Taysom Hill started and completed 9-of-16 passes for 78 yards, carried 10 times for 44 yards and scored two rushing touchdowns, leading the Saints on five scoring drives resulting in four touchdowns and one field goal by kicker Wil Lutz.

-Hill's five rushing touchdowns this season are the most by a Saints quarterback since Archie Manning in 1977.

-Lutz converted a 40-yard field goal and made all four of his extra-point attempts.

-Running back Latavius Murray turned in his strongest performance of the season, leading the team in rushing with 124 yards on 19 carries and two rushing touchdowns while also catching a pass for two yards.This is Murray's 11th career 100-yard rushing game and his second against Denver. Murray's 36-yard, third quarter rushing touchdown was also his longest carry as a Saint.

-Running back Alvin Kamara finished with 54 yards on 11 carries.

-Wide receiver Michael Thomas caught four passes for 50 yards, leading the team in receptions and receiving yards.

-Receiver Tre'Quan Smith, tight end Adam Trautman, receiver Emmanuel Sanders and Kamara each caught one pass each.

-The Saints defense held Denver to 13 passing yards, its second lowest total allowed in franchise history (four, at St. Louis, 10/11/1987).

-Denver is also the second opponent New Orleans has held to three points this season (at Tampa Bay, 11/8/20).

-Linebacker Demario Davis played in his 139th consecutive NFL game Sunday, having never missed a contest in his nine-year NFL career. Davis led the team in tackles with nine and crossed the 950 tackle mark for his career.

-Defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson and cornerback Janoris Jenkins each recorded an interception. Gardner-Johnson added two pass breakups, while Jenkins and cornerback Marshon Lattimore also added one pass breakup each.

-Defensive end Cameron Jordan's sack of Denver's Kendall Hinton was the 34th different signal caller he's taken down in his career. Jordan now has 93.5 career sacks, moving into a tie with Henry Thomas for 47th all-time.

-Linebacker Kwon Alexander recovered a fumble and returned it to the Denver 13-yard line, setting up New Orleans' second touchdown. Alexander added three tackles (two solo).

-Punter Thomas Morstead punted six times for a season-high 274 yards with a 45.7 gross punting average and a season-long of 57.

-The Saints have not surrendered 100 yards to an individual player in 54 consecutive games in the regular season and postseason combined, the longest streak in NFL history.