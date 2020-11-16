Postgame notes from New Orleans Saints 27-13 win over San Francisco 49ers

-With the win over San Francisco, the New Orleans Saints improve to 7-2 and have won six consecutive games, dating to a 35-29 Week 4 victory at Detroit. New Orleans returns to action on Sunday, Nov. 22 when it takes on the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Kickoff is set for noon on Fox.

-The Saints have now recorded a winning streak of at least six games in four consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history. Previously, New Orleans had runs of at least six wins during each season from 2009-11.

-With the win, New Orleans improves its overall home regular season record to 207-206-1, including games played at Tulane Stadium, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Giants Stadium (2005), San Antonio's Alamodome (2005), Tiger Stadium (2005), and Wembley Stadium (2008). New Orleans' record improves to 78-39 in regular season home games since 2006.

-For Coach Sean Payton, the victory improves his record against San Francisco to 7-2, his home mark to 4-2, and evens his record against 49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan to 1-1. Shanahan becomes the 69th opposing coach Payton has defeated.

-New Orleans amassed 237 total yards, including 114 rushing yards and 123 passing yards. New Orleans has rushed for at least 100 yards in seven of its nine games, including each of its last four. The win is New Orleans' first victory with less than 125 passing yards since Dec. 24, 2006, when New Orleans defeated the New York Giants 30-7 with 123 passing yards.

-New Orleans held San Francisco to 281 total yards, including 232 passing yards, San Francisco's lowest passing output in their last five games, and 49 rushing yards, San Francisco's lowest rushing output of the season.

-New Orleans held San Francisco's leading rusher, running back Jerick McKinnon, to 33 yards on 18 carries. New Orleans now hasn't allowed 100 rushing yards to a single player for 52 consecutive regular season and postseason games, which surpasses the 1972-76 Dallas Cowboys for the longest such streak in NFL record books. The last time the Saints allowed a 100-yard rusher came in Week 11 of the 2017 season.

-Quarterback Drew Brees passed for 76 yards on 8-of-13 passing and one touchdown, before leaving the game at halftime due to injury. This was the 284th regular season appearance for Brees, moving into a tie with kicker Sebastian Janikoswki and punter Sean Landeta for 17th in games played in NFL record books. Including 16 postseason games, Brees has now appeared in 300 NFL games.

-Quarterback Jameis Winston played the entire second half in relief of Brees and finished 6-of10 passing for 63 yards, his highest passing output as a member of the Saints.

-Running back Alvin Kamara rushed for 15 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries and added a team-leading seven receptions for 83 yards and one touchdown reception. Kamara recorded both a rushing and receiving touchdown for the ninth time in his career, surpassing Chuck Foreman and Christian McCaffrey (eight) for the most such games in a player's first four season in NFL history.

-With three touchdowns, Kamara surpasses receiver Eric Martin for seventh in club record books with 48 scores. Kamara now has 310 career receptions, surpassing receiver Danny Abramowciz for eighth in franchise history.

-Running back Latavius Murray recorded his second longest rush of the season on an 18-yard carry with 8:59 to play in the fourth quarter, setting up a Kamara two-yard rushing touchdown two plays later. Murray led New Orleans in rushing, with nine carries for 57 yards (6.3 avg.).

-Appearing in his 137th consecutive game, linebacker Demario Davis recorded his third sack of the season, taking down 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens on the final play of the first quarter. Davis finished with 12 tackles, his highest total as a member of the Saints. He also matched a career-high with three tackles for loss, added two quarterback hits, and one pass defense.

-Safety Malcolm Jenkins recorded an interception for the second consecutive game, picking off Mullens with 6:59 to play in the third quarter. Jenkins has recorded interceptions in consecutive games one other time in his career, recording interceptions in Weeks 2, 3, and 4 of the 2014 season, as a member of the Eagles. Jenkins added five tackles and two pass defenses in the game, marking the 23rd game of his career with multiple pass defenses and second such game this season.

-Cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson recorded the first sack of his career, dropping Mullens with 4:49 to play in the third quarter. Gardner-Johnson also recorded a career-high three quarterback hits and finished third on the team with eight tackles.

-Kicker Wil Lutz was perfect on his field goal and extra point tries, connecting on field goals of 49 and 23 yards and going 3-for-3 on extra-point attempts. Lutz has made multiple field goals in six of New Orleans' nine games this season.

-Receiver Deonte Harris recorded a 75-yard kickoff return with 14:56 to play in the second quarter, the longest kickoff return of his career. The return set up the Saints' first score, as Lutz converted a 49-yard field goal four plays later. Harris also matched a career-high four receptions for 24 receiving yards.

-Receiver Marquez Callaway made an impact on special teams, recovering two fumbles by San Francisco punt returners. His second fumble recovery came with 9:09 to play, and set up a Saints' 3-play, 22-yard touchdown drive.

-Cornerback Patrick Robinson recorded his second interception of the season and added two pass defenses, marking the 10th game of his career with an interception and multiple passes defensed.

-Punter Thomas Morstead averaged 41.0 yards on five punts while playing in his 183rd career game, moving into a tie for sixth place in club record books with defensive lineman Jim Wilks.

-Receiver Michael Thomas finished with two receptions for 27 yards. With his next two receptions, Thomas will surpass Jarvis Landry for the most catches by any player in the first five seasons of their career.

-Quarterback Taysom Hill recorded 45 rushing yards on a career-high eight carries. Hill's 45 rushing yards is the second highest total of his career, behind only last week's 54-yard performance at Tampa Bay.

-Defensive tackle David Onyemata finished with four tackles, two quarterback hits, one pass defense, and two tackles for loss, marking the first game in his career in which he recorded a statistic in each of those categories.

-Safety Marcus Williams matched a career high nine tackles and added a pass defense.