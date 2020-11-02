Postgame notes from New Orleans Saints 26-23 overtime win against the Chicago Bears

-With the win, the New Orleans Saints move to 5-2, improving their all-time record against the Bears to 17-13. Their road record against the Bears also improves to 10-8 and their win streak against Chicago increases to six games dating to 2011, the longest current win streak against a Saints opponent.

-With the win, the Saints moved into a first place tie in the NFC South and could move into sole possession of first depending on the outcome of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants game on Monday night (7:15 CT kickoff).

-The win improves Saints Coach Sean Payton's record against Chicago to 6-3, and his record against Bears Coach Matt Nagy to 2-0.

-New Orleans racked up 394 yards in the win with 272 passing yards and 122 rushing yards on the way to scoring 26 points.

-Quarterback Drew Brees started his 282nd career game, breaking a tie with long snapper Trey Junkin for 20th in games played in NFL record books and tying defensive Jim Marshall (1960-1979) for 19th place.

-Brees completed 31-of-41 passes for 280 yards, two touchdown passes and a 109.8 passer rating, leading the Saints on six scoring drives resulting in two touchdowns and four field goals by kicker Wil Lutz﻿.

-Lutz converted four-of-five field goals, including a 35-yard game winner in overtime.

-Running back Alvin Kamara led the team in rushing with 67 yards on 12 carries. Kamara was also the team's leading receiver with nine catches for 96 yards, accounting for 163 total yards from scrimmage.

-Kamara is the first Saint with six consecutive games with 100 yards from scrimmage since Deuce McAllister in 2003 and became the third running back in NFL history with at least 50 receptions in each of his first four seasons, joining Matt Forte and Pro Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson.

-Kamara now has 297 career receptions, surpassing running back Reggie Bush (2006-2010) for ninth place in club record-books.

-Quarterback Taysom Hill caught a critical 20-yard touchdown, fourth quarter touchdown pass from Brees, his first receiving touchdown of the season and the seventh of his career. Hill finished with two receptions for 30 yards and carried for 35 yards.

-Running back Latavius Murray finished with 17 yards on eight carries and caught a season-high three passes for 14 yards.

-Tight end Jared Cook caught five passes for 51 yards including a 16-yard touchdown pass from Brees with :03 remaining in the first half.

-Receiver Tre'Quan Smith finished with five catches for 43 receiving yards, including a critical first down grab to put the Saints in field goal range in overtime.

-Tight end Josh Hill played in his 110th career game, moving into a tie with punter Tommy Barnhardt (1987, '89-94, '99) for 34th place on the club's all-time games played list. Hill caught one pass for seven yards.

-Defensive backs C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Marshon Lattimore and Malcolm Jenkins led the team in tackles with eight tackles each.

-Lattimore recorded his first interception of the season when he picked off Bears quarterback Nick Foles early in the third quarter and eclipsed the 200 tackle mark for his career.

-Jenkins eclipsed the 1,150 tackle mark for his career, added two pass defenses and his first sack of the season.

-The Saints defense had a season-high five sacks with defensive end Cameron Jordan, defensive tackle David Onyemata, defensive end Trey Hendrickson and Jenkins each recording one takedown while defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins and defensive end Marcus Davenport split a sack.

-Hendrickson now has 5.5 sacks through seven games, setting a career-high.

-Jordan played in his 151st consecutive and career game, a club record and the longest current streak among non-quarterbacks on offense and defense.

-Foles is the 33rd signal caller Jordan has taken down in his career.

-Receiver/returner Deonte Harris returned three punts for 67 yards (22.3 avg.) with a long of 42 (his longest of the season). Harris also returned three kickoffs for 70 yards (23.3 avg.), caught three passes for 19 yards and carried once for -2 yards.

-Thomas Morstead punted four times for 153 yards with a 38.3 gross punting average and a long of 48.

-The Saints have not surrendered 100 yards to an individual player in 49 consecutive games in the regular season and postseason combined, the third longest streak in NFL history.