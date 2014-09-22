Plays of the Game: New Orleans Saints vs Minnesota Vikings

Pierre Thomas' 1-yard TD
**
RAW VIDEO: Pierre Thomas' 1-yard TD**
Drew Brees to Josh Hill for a 34-yard touchdwon
Drew Brees to Marques Colston for an 18-yard touchdown
RAW VIDEO: Drew Brees to Marques Colston for an 18-yard touchdown
**
**
Pierre Thomas' 1-yard TD
**
RAW VIDEO: Pierre Thomas' 1-yard TD**
Drew Brees to Josh Hill for a 34-yard touchdwon
Drew Brees to Marques Colston for an 18-yard touchdown
RAW VIDEO: Drew Brees to Marques Colston for an 18-yard touchdown
**
**
'I'm just so grateful to have had the opportunity to play, not just with one coach during that time, but with one Sean Payton'
Two offensive players receive future contracts
Clarksdale, Miss., product also named to Pro Bowl
Safety Marcus Williams and cornerback Marshon Lattimore also received votes
New Orleans Saints roster moves announced on Wednesday, January 12
New Orleans Saints roster moves announced on Tuesday
Center Erik McCoy added to the Covid-19 list
Safety Marcus Williams added to the Covid-19 list
Linebacker Kwon Alexander placed on Covid-19 reserve list
Jordan had two sacks, forced fumble as Saints shut out Buccaneers
Armstead has tallied 82,555 fan votes