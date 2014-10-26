Photos from the Saints' 44-23 win over Packers

Game action
Official team photos from the New Orleans Saints vs Green Bay Packers game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 26, 2014. Photos by Michael C. Hebert (New Orleans Saints photos)
Fan photos
Official team photos of fans at the New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 26, 2014. Photos by Michael C. Hebert and Matthew Sharpe (New Orleans Saints photos)
Saintsation photos
**
Official team photos of Saintsations at the New Orleans Saints vs Green Bay Packers game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 26, 2014. Photos by Michael C. Hebert and Matthew Sharpe (New Orleans Saints photos)
**