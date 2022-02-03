Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Defensive lineman Payton Turner showed promise in small sample | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Turner played in just five games in his rookie season

Feb 03, 2022 at 09:46 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Gallery-Recap-Payton-Turner-020322-0004
AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Payton Turner in action during the 2021 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Payton Turner 2021 season analysis:

Rookie defensive lineman Payton Turner played in just five games during the 2021 season because of injury, but he still showed promise. The 2021 first-round draft pick out of Houston had 12 tackles, nine of which were solo and three for a loss, as well as one sack. He also had three quarterback hits.

New Orleans Saints DE Payton Turner's best game of the 2021 season:

Turner's best game came in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers. He had five tackles, three of which were for a loss, one sack, and one quarterback hit. Despite playing for just 41 percent of the defensive snaps he was able to make his presence felt.

Related Links

New Orleans Saints DE Payton Turner's best quote from the 2021 season:

"I learned a lot thus far. We've got a lot of good players on the team, and being able to learn from them – not only what they say, but just being able to watch them on tape, the way they play and everything – is just great." Payton Turner

2021 Saints Season Photos: Payton Turner 

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Payton Turner in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Payton Turner in action during the 2021 NFL season.
1 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Payton Turner in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Payton Turner in action during the 2021 NFL season.
2 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Payton Turner in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Payton Turner in action during the 2021 NFL season.
3 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Payton Turner in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Payton Turner in action during the 2021 NFL season.
4 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Payton Turner in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Payton Turner in action during the 2021 NFL season.
5 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Payton Turner in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Payton Turner in action during the 2021 NFL season.
6 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Payton Turner in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Payton Turner in action during the 2021 NFL season.
7 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Payton Turner in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Payton Turner in action during the 2021 NFL season.
8 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Payton Turner in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Payton Turner in action during the 2021 NFL season.
9 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Payton Turner in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Payton Turner in action during the 2021 NFL season.
10 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Payton Turner in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Payton Turner in action during the 2021 NFL season.
11 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Payton Turner in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Payton Turner in action during the 2021 NFL season.
12 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Payton Turner in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Payton Turner in action during the 2021 NFL season.
13 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Payton Turner in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Payton Turner in action during the 2021 NFL season.
14 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Payton Turner in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Payton Turner in action during the 2021 NFL season.
15 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Payton Turner in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Payton Turner in action during the 2021 NFL season.
16 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Payton Turner in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Payton Turner in action during the 2021 NFL season.
17 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Payton Turner in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Payton Turner in action during the 2021 NFL season.
18 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Payton Turner in action during the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Payton Turner in action during the 2021 NFL season.
19 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Payton Turner in action during the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Payton Turner in action during the 2021 NFL season.
20 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Payton Turner in action during the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Payton Turner in action during the 2021 NFL season.
21 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Payton Turner in action during the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Payton Turner in action during the 2021 NFL season.
22 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Payton Turner in action during the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Payton Turner in action during the 2021 NFL season.
23 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Payton Turner in action during the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Payton Turner in action during the 2021 NFL season.
24 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Payton Turner in action during the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Payton Turner in action during the 2021 NFL season.
25 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Payton Turner in action during the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Cesar Ruiz proved was the mainstay interior offensive lineman for New Orleans Saints | Saints position recaps 2021

Projected interior starters played 22 snaps together
news

Defensive back P.J. Williams posts career-high in interceptions and sacks | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Williams also tied career high in touchdowns
news

Linebacker Pete Werner plays 15 games in rookie year | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Werner missed just two games
news

Linebacker Kwon Alexander has best season since 2017 | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Alexander was voted to receive the Ed Block Courage Award for his play in 2021
news

Wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith achieves 50 targets for second consecutive year | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Smith only played in 11 games in 2021
news

Safety Marcus Williams has yet another standout season | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Williams was also named second team All-Pro by Pro Football Focus
news

Wide receiver Deonte Harris has career season in 2021 | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Harris' production increased drastically for the Saints
news

David Onyemata posts another successful campaign | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Onyemata made his presence felt on the field
news

Three tight ends started games for the New Orleans Saints in 2021 | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Juwan Johnson, Adam Trautman, and Nick Vannett all started games
news

Defensive end Marcus Davenport battles through injuries, posts great season | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Davenport made his presence felt in his 11 games played this season
news

New Orleans Saints tackle attrition at position by using six starters | Saints Position Season Recap 2021 

Ramczyk, Armstead started same game six times at tackle in 2021
Advertising