Defensive lineman Payton Turner showed promise in small sample | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Payton Turner 2021 season analysis:
Rookie defensive lineman Payton Turner played in just five games during the 2021 season because of injury, but he still showed promise. The 2021 first-round draft pick out of Houston had 12 tackles, nine of which were solo and three for a loss, as well as one sack. He also had three quarterback hits.
New Orleans Saints DE Payton Turner's best game of the 2021 season:
Turner's best game came in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers. He had five tackles, three of which were for a loss, one sack, and one quarterback hit. Despite playing for just 41 percent of the defensive snaps he was able to make his presence felt.
New Orleans Saints DE Payton Turner's best quote from the 2021 season:
"I learned a lot thus far. We've got a lot of good players on the team, and being able to learn from them – not only what they say, but just being able to watch them on tape, the way they play and everything – is just great." Payton Turner
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Payton Turner in action during the 2021 NFL season.