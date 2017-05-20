Opponent Spotlight: New York Jets

Check out the quarterbacks that the Saints will face in the 2017 season.
vs NEW YORK JETS (December 17)
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 5-11
COACH: Todd Bowles (17-18)
DRAFT PICKS:
- S Jamal Adams – LSU
- S Marcus Maye – Florida
- WR ArDarius Stewart – Alabama
- WR Chad Hansen – California
- TE Jordan Leggett – Clemson
- DL Dylan Donahue – West Georgia
- RB Elijah McQuire – Louisiana-Lafayette
- DB Jeremy Clark – Michigan
- DB Derrick Jones – Ole Miss
KEY FREE AGENT SIGNINGS:
- Morris Claiborne, CB (from Cowboys)
- Kelvin Beachum, OT (from Jaguars)
- Chandler Catanzaro (RFA), K (from Cardinals)
- Mike Pennell, DT (from Packers)
KEY FREE AGENT LOSSES:
- Nick Folk, K (signed with Buccaneers)
- Brandon Marshall, WR (signed with Giants)
- Geno Smith, QB (signed with Giants)
- Arthur Brown, ILB (signed with Seahawks)
SERIES OVERVIEW:
The series between the Saints and the Jets is tied 6-6 with New York having won the last meeting at MetLife Stadium on November 3, 2013, 26-20…New Orleans is 2-3 all-time against the Jets at home, including a 24-10 victory on October 4, 2009.
