Opponent Spotlight: New York Jets

Check out some information on our week 15 opponent, the New York Jets

May 20, 2017

Saints 2017 Opponents: Quarterbacks

Check out the quarterbacks that the Saints will face in the 2017 season.

vs NEW YORK JETS (December 17)

LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 5-11

COACH: Todd Bowles (17-18)

DRAFT PICKS:

  • S Jamal Adams – LSU
  • S Marcus Maye – Florida
  • WR ArDarius Stewart – Alabama
  • WR Chad Hansen – California
  • TE Jordan Leggett – Clemson
  • DL Dylan Donahue – West Georgia
  • RB Elijah McQuire – Louisiana-Lafayette
  • DB Jeremy Clark – Michigan
  • DB Derrick Jones – Ole Miss

KEY FREE AGENT SIGNINGS:

  • Morris Claiborne, CB (from Cowboys)
  • Kelvin Beachum, OT (from Jaguars)
  • Chandler Catanzaro (RFA), K (from Cardinals)
  • Mike Pennell, DT (from Packers)

KEY FREE AGENT LOSSES:

  • Nick Folk, K (signed with Buccaneers)
  • Brandon Marshall, WR (signed with Giants)
  • Geno Smith, QB (signed with Giants)
  • Arthur Brown, ILB (signed with Seahawks)

SERIES OVERVIEW:
The series between the Saints and the Jets is tied 6-6 with New York having won the last meeting at MetLife Stadium on November 3, 2013, 26-20…New Orleans is 2-3 all-time against the Jets at home, including a 24-10 victory on October 4, 2009.

