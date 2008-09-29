Notes from the Saints win over the 49ers

<span> <span style="">New Orleans Saints vs. [San Francisco 49ers](http://www.sf49ers.com/) Postgame Notes</span> </span> <span> </span> <br> <span> *With the win, the Saints have won five straight against the 49ers for the first time in the 70 game series.

*Saints QB Drew Brees completed 23 of 35 passes for 363 yards with three touchdown passes and one interception. With his second touchdown pass to WR Lance Moore, Brees surpassed former Saints QB and fellow Purdue Boilermaker Jim Everett into fourth place on the club's list for touchdown passes. Brees now has 62 touchdown passes as a Saint. Brees had four completions of 25 yards or more in the contest. Brees also surpassed the 10,000 yards passing mark as a Saint today and trails Everett for fourth place on the club's list by 429 yards with 10,184.

*Moore enjoyed a career day with seven receptions for 101 yards and two touchdown grabs. He tied his career high previously set last week for catches and set new marks for yardage and scores.

*RB Deuce McAllister enjoyed a successful return to the starting lineup with 20 carries for 73 yards with one touchdown and one reception for ten yards. The touchdown was the 50th overall of McAllister's career, placing him into a tie for second place on the club's all-time list with former WR Joe Horn.

*The Saints defense recorded six sacks, the highest total of sacks in a day since Sean Payton became head coach in 2006. The last time the Saints had six sacks was at Minnesota on September 25, 2005. DE Charles Grant had two sacks to lead the Saints and now has a team-leading three in 2008, already surpassing his season total of 2.5 in 2007.

*DE Will Smith had three tackles (two solo) and his second quarter sack of San Francisco QB J.T. O'Sullivan caused him to fumble, which was recovered by LB Jonathan Vilma, setting up the touchdown that would put the Saints up for good. This was Smith's 13th forced fumble since coming into the league in 2004, tied for the eighth highest total in this period.

*The Saints defense also intercepted O'Sullivan twice. S Kevin Kaesviharn had his first pick as a Saint and rookie CB Tracy Porter had the first of his NFL career.