Notes from the New Orleans Saints' 24-23 victory over Baltimore Ravens

• With the win, the New Orleans Saints start the season. 5-1, giving the franchise its fourth 3-0 start on the road (1988, 1991, 2009), the first since 2009.

• The Saints return to action on Sunday night in U.S. Bank Stadium when they face the Minnesota Vikings (4-2-1). The game will air on NBC.

• The win gave the Saints their fifth consecutive interconference win. The last time the Saints had five straight interconference wins was when they won seven straight from 10/12/08-11/30/09.

• The win extended New Orleans' winning streak to five games, giving the Saints their first five-game winning streak since they won the first five contests of 2013. It gave them their 12th five-game winning streak in franchise history and their fifth since Sean Payton become head coach in 2006.

• The win also improved New Orleans' all-time record against the Ravens to 2-5, giving them a 2–2 mark at M&T Bank Stadium. It also gave Coach Sean Payton a win against all 31 opponents.

• John Harbaugh is the 58th head coach Sean Payton has posted a win against.

• Payton has 117 career victories (regular season and postseason), putting him in a tie with Dennis Green (Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals) for 37th all-time.

• The Saints currently have a streak of 261 regular season games without having been shut out, dating to a 26-20 win at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 6, 2002 at Raymond James Stadium, the longest running streak in the National Football League.

• The Saints led time of possession 33:31 to 26:29.

• The Saints outrushed the Ravens 134-77, marking the fifth consecutive game that the Saints have allowed less than 100 yards rushing. The Saints haven't allowed a rushing touchdown since week one.

• The Saints are the first team this season to score a touchdown in the second half against the Ravens.

• QB Drew Brees completed 22-of-30 passes for 212 yards and a 114.9 passer rating. With a one-yard touchdown pass to TE Benjamin Watson, Brees (500) joins just Peyton Manning (539), Brett Favre (508), and Tom Brady (504) with 500 career touchdown passes. Brees played in his 255th career regular season game to move into a tie for 37th in NFL record books with Tim Brown (1988-2004), Irving Fryar (194-2000) and Earl Morrall (1956-76). It was Brees' 254th career start. Only Brett Favre (298), Peyton Manning (265) and New England's Tom Brady (258) have started more games. Brees also played in his 196th game as a Saint and moved into a tie with K Morten Andersen (1982-94) for the most games played in franchise history. Brees also becomes one of three quarterback to have beaten all 32 NFL teams, joining Brett Favre and Peyton Manning.

• The game marked the first time in Brees' career that he has not thrown an interception in seven straight games.

• QB Taysom Hill converted a fake punt for a first down on a direct snap, rushing up the middle for a four-yard gain. Hill finished with 35 yards on six carries. Hill also recorded two special team tackles.

• RBAlvin Kamaraled the Saints in rushing with 64 yards on 17 carries and one touchdown.

• WR Michael Thomas finished with seven catches for 69 receiving yards. Brees and Thomas have connected 18 times, moving him past Devery Henderson for seventh all-time among Brees' touchdown targets.

• WR Tre'Quan Smith recorded 44 yards on three catches, with a long of 26.

• TE Benjamin Watson finished with six catches for a total of 43 yards. He also reeled in a one-yard touchdown pass from Brees.

• TE Dan Arnoldrecorded his first catch as a Saint, hauling in a 10-yard catch. He finished with two catches for 35 yards.

• G Josh LeRibeus played in his 50th game.

• Defensive end Cameron Jordan played in his 118thconsecutive game and overall, the second-longest games played streak for defensive ends behind Carolina's Julius Peppers. Playing in his 118th overall game, Jordan moved into a tie with S Brett Maxie and DE Charles Grant for 31st on the club's all-time games played list.

• DE Alex Okafor recorded his first sack of the season,taking down Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco for a 10-yard loss. Okafor finished with three total tackles and 2 passes defensed.

• LB A.J. Kleinled the Saints defense in tackles with seven tackles (five solo).

• CB Ken Crawleyrecorded six total tackles and one pass defensed.

• K Wil Lutznailed a 39-yard field goal and converted three extra points.