Notes from New Orleans Saints preseason loss to Green Bay Packers

• With the loss, New Orleans moves to 0-2 on the preseason. The Saints return to action on Friday, Aug. 26 when they play the Los Angeles Chargers in New Orleans. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The game will be aired regionally on the Gray Television network of stations in the Gulf Coast (Fox-8 in the New Orleans area).

• Quarterback Ian Book, tight end Taysom Hill, linebacker Zack Baunand tight end Adam Trautman served as the team captains

• The Saints had 246 yards of total offense and 16 first downs.

• The Saints converted 4-of-11 third down attempts (36%).

• New Orleans allowed 289 total yards and 18 first downs.

• Book got the start and played the entire contest. He completed 16 of 28 passes for 113 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He rushed for 49 yards on seven carries.

• Running back Tony Jones Jr*. *took the initial snaps at running back, tallying four carries for 19 yards.

• Running back Abram Smithled the backfield in carries with nine for 25 yards, while running back Devine Ozigbo had 40 yards on seven carries.

• As a unit, the Saints carried the ball 27 times for 133 total yards.

• Jones Jr. also led the Saints in receptions with three.

• Hill made his first catch of the preseason on a 10-yard reception in the first quarter.

• Receiver Kirk Merritt broke a 59-yard kick return to set up the Saints to set up their first scoring drive in the first quarter. Merritt had two returns for 84 yardt.

• Kicker Wil Lutz made a 59-yard field goal to put the Saints on the board at the end of the first quarter. The kick was the longest field goal in Saints preseason history dating to 1995.

• Linebacker Eric Wilson forced a fumble late in the second quarter which was recovered by linebacker Jon Bostic. Wilson finished with four total tackles, while Bostic led the team with six.

• Receiver Chris Olave scored his first NFL touchdown on a 20-yard pass from Book. Olave led the Saints with 28 receiving yards.