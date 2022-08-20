Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Notes from New Orleans Saints preseason loss to Green Bay Packers

Receiver Chris Olave scored his first NFL touchdown on a 20-yard pass 

Aug 20, 2022 at 08:40 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Game Action | Saints at Packers Preseason Week 2 2022

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
1 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
2 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
3 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
4 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
5 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
6 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
7 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
8 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
9 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
10 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
11 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
12 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
13 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
14 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
15 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
16 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
17 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
18 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
19 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
20 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
21 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
22 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
23 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
24 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
25 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
26 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
27 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
28 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
29 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
30 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
31 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
32 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
33 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
34 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
35 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
36 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
37 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
38 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
39 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
40 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
41 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
42 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
43 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
44 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
45 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
46 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
47 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
48 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
49 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
50 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
51 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
52 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
53 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
54 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
55 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
56 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
57 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
58 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
59 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
60 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
61 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
62 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
63 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
64 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
65 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
66 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
67 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
68 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
69 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
70 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
71 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
72 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
73 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
74 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
75 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
76 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
77 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
78 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
79 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
80 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
81 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
82 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
83 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
84 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
85 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
86 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
87 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
88 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
89 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
90 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
91 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
92 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
93 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
94 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
95 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
96 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
97 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
98 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
99 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
100 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
101 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
102 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
103 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
104 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
105 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
106 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
107 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
108 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
109 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
110 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
111 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
112 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
113 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
114 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
115 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
116 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
117 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
118 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
119 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
120 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
121 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
122 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
123 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.
124 / 124

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

• With the loss, New Orleans moves to 0-2 on the preseason. The Saints return to action on Friday, Aug. 26 when they play the Los Angeles Chargers in New Orleans. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The game will be aired regionally on the Gray Television network of stations in the Gulf Coast (Fox-8 in the New Orleans area).

• Quarterback Ian Book, tight end Taysom Hill, linebacker Zack Baunand tight end Adam Trautman served as the team captains

• The Saints had 246 yards of total offense and 16 first downs.

• The Saints converted 4-of-11 third down attempts (36%).

• New Orleans allowed 289 total yards and 18 first downs.

• Book got the start and played the entire contest. He completed 16 of 28 passes for 113 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He rushed for 49 yards on seven carries.

• Running back Tony Jones Jr*. *took the initial snaps at running back, tallying four carries for 19 yards.

• Running back Abram Smithled the backfield in carries with nine for 25 yards, while running back Devine Ozigbo had 40 yards on seven carries.

• As a unit, the Saints carried the ball 27 times for 133 total yards.

• Jones Jr. also led the Saints in receptions with three.

• Hill made his first catch of the preseason on a 10-yard reception in the first quarter.

• Receiver Kirk Merritt broke a 59-yard kick return to set up the Saints to set up their first scoring drive in the first quarter. Merritt had two returns for 84 yardt.

• Kicker Wil Lutz made a 59-yard field goal to put the Saints on the board at the end of the first quarter. The kick was the longest field goal in Saints preseason history dating to 1995.

• Linebacker Eric Wilson forced a fumble late in the second quarter which was recovered by linebacker Jon Bostic. Wilson finished with four total tackles, while Bostic led the team with six.

• Receiver Chris Olave scored his first NFL touchdown on a 20-yard pass from Book. Olave led the Saints with 28 receiving yards.

• Punter Blake Gillikin nailed an 81-yard punt followed by a 67-yard punt in the third quarter. Gillikin averaged 59.4 yards per punt for the contest.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints see some highs, same lows in 20-10 preseason loss to Green Bay

'Disappointing to see all the penalties, disappointing to see that we turned the ball over for the second consecutive week'

news

Replay of Live Updates - Packers vs. Saints - August 19, 2022 - NFL Preseason Week 2

Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their Week 2 game during the 2022 NFL Preseason.

news

Packers vs Saints Game Preview | 2022 NFL Preseason Week 2

New Orleans and Green Bay have faced each other in nine preseason exhibitions, with the Packers holding a 7-2 lead

news

Ways to Watch: Saints at Packers | 2022 NFL Preseason Week 2

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers on August 19, 2022

news

Game recap: Houston Texans beat New Orleans Saints 17-13 in preseason opener

Andy Dalton impressive in lone possession

news

Quarterback Andy Dalton, first-team defense shine for New Orleans Saints in 17-13 loss to Texans in preseason opener

Dalton goes 5 for 5 with TD pass, defense produces two three-and-outs

news

Postgame quotes from Saints Coach Dennis Allen, quarterback Andy Dalton

Allen: 'I saw a lot of things that I really liked out there in the game'

news

Game notes from New Orleans Saints, Houston Texans preseason game

Rookie Abram Smith led the team in rushing

news

Texans vs. Saints Live Updates - August 13, 2022 | NFL Preseason Week 1

Houston Texans vs. New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their Week 1 game during the 2022 NFL Preseason.

news

Ways to Watch: Saints at Texans | 2022 NFL Preseason Week 1

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs. Houston Texans on August 13, 2022

news

Texans vs Saints Game Preview | 2022 NFL Preseason Week 1

This will be the 11th time the New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans have faced off in the preseason, with the series of exhibitions tied 5-5 and New Orleans leading the regular season series 3-2.

Advertising