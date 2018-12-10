Notes from New Orleans Saints 28-14 win over Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS AT TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

SUNDAY, DEC. 9, 2018 ● RAYMOND JAMES STADIUM

SAINTS POSTGAME NOTES

•New Orleans defeated Tampa Bay 28-14, marking the first time the Saints have held a team to 17 or fewer points in five straight weeks since Nov. 26-Dec. 24, 2006.

•The Saints scored 25 unanswered points in the second half of the contest.

•With the win, New Orleans takes home the 2018 NFC South division title. This is the seventh division title in franchise history, the fifth NFC South title, all under head coach Sean Payton and is the first time the franchise captured back-to-back division titles.

•With the Saints defeating the Buccaneers, they hold an 11-2 record through the first 13 games, the only better start for the club was their 13-0 start in 2009.

•This is the ninth season in franchise history with at least 11 wins, with six of those seasons having taken place under Payton, the other three under Jim Mora.

•The Saints have a 6-1 road record in 2018.

•The Saints improve their streak to 269 regular season games without having been shut out, dating to a 26-20 win at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 6, 2002 at Raymond James Stadium, the longest running streak in the National Football League and the fifth-longest all-time.

•Payton moves into a tie for 34th all-time among head coaches with Sid Gillman after notching his 123rd career win (regular season and postseason combined).

•New Orleans' defense held Tampa Bay to just 29 rushing yards in the second half.

•The Saints special teams unit has recorded two blocked punts in the 2018 season. This is the first time New Orleans has recorded multiple blocked punts since the 2002 season (3).

•QB Drew Brees completed 24 of 31 passes for 201 yards and one touchdown with a passer rating of 90.9. Brees played in his 262nd career game, moving him into a tie for 31st all-time in NFL record books with former NFL OL Ray Brown.

•QB Taysom Hill blocked a punt midway through the third quarter, setting up the Saints offense with their best field position at the Buccaneers 30-yard-line.

•RB Mark Ingram played in his 103rd career game. Ingram tallied 52 rushing yards on 13 attempts and one rushing touchdown. Ingram has 54 career touchdowns, breaking a tie with Dalton Hilliard for sole possession of third in club record books. With his rushing touchdown, Ingram moves into a tie with Deuce McAllister for first in club records in rushing touchdowns with 49.

•RB Alvin Kamara rushed for 51 yards on 12 carries to go along with five receptions for 36 receiving yards. Kamara and Ingram have a combined 22 touchdowns for the Saints this season.

•WR Michael Thomas recorded 11 receptions for 98 yards.Thomassurpassed Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry (288) for the most receptions by a player in his first three seasons after securing his second catch of the game on the Saints' opening drive.Thomas surpasses Reggie Bush (294) to move into sole possession of eighth in club record books for total receptions. Thomas reaches 100 receptions for the second consecutive season.

•WR Keith Kirkwoodtallied two receptions for 21 yards.

•FB Zach Line recorded a one-yard touchdown reception. Line also converted a first down on one carry for four yards.

•DE Cameron Jordannotched four solo tackles including 2.0 sacks. Jordan started play in his 125th consecutive game, having never missed a game, moving past WR Devery Hendersonand S Roman Harperfor sole possession of 27th place on the club's all-time games played list. Jordan has 71.5 career sacks, and 12 on the season. Jordan became only the fourth Saint to have at least three seasons of 11 takedowns, joining LB Rickey Jackson (6), LB Pat Swilling and DL Wayne Martin (3 each).

•DE Sheldon Rankins recorded three tackles (one solo) including 1.0 sack and one pass defensed.

•DE Marcus Davenport tallied four tackles (two solo) and one QB hit.

•LB A.J. Klein notched four solo tackles including 1.0 sack.

•LB Demario Davis led the team with eight tackles (seven solo) and one pass defensed.

•DB Justin Hardeehas nine special teams tackles, tying his 2017 rookie season total and leading the team.

•CB Marshon Lattimorerecorded five solo tackles to go along with two passes defensed and one interception.

•S Marcus Williams notched six tackles (five solo).

•S Vonn Bell tallied for solo tackles.

•K Wil Lutzmoves into sole possession of fourth in club record books for field goals made, passing Garrett Hartley after connecting on his 83rd career field goal in the second quarter.