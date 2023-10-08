Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 21, New England Patriots 0 | 2023 NFL season Week 5

It was Mathieu's 30th career interception and his first pick-six with the Saints. Carr was 11 of 15 for 139 yards; Kamara had 11 carries for 44 yards and receiver Michael Thomas had three catches for 52 yards. Defensive end Cameron Jordan recorded his first sack of the season and lineman Carl Granderson had another as they combined to knock the Patriots out of scoring range at the end of the second quarter.