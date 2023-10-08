Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 21, New England Patriots 0 | 2023 NFL season Week 5

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
The New Orleans Saints grabbed a 21-0 halftime lead over the New England Patriots on Sunday in Gillette Stadium thanks to some big plays by the team's biggest stars.
Safety Tyrann Mathieu got things started with a 27-yard pick-six in the first quarter. Running back Alvin Kamara then bulled in for 2-yard touchdown run - a team-record 73rd touchdown - and receiver Chris Olave capped it off with a 5-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Derek Carr.
It was Mathieu's 30th career interception and his first pick-six with the Saints. Carr was 11 of 15 for 139 yards; Kamara had 11 carries for 44 yards and receiver Michael Thomas had three catches for 52 yards. Defensive end Cameron Jordan recorded his first sack of the season and lineman Carl Granderson had another as they combined to knock the Patriots out of scoring range at the end of the second quarter.
The Saints (2-2) are trying to end a two-game losing streak while New England is trying to avoid dropping to 1-4. The Patriots will get the ball to start the second half.
Penalties were the one negative for the Saints as they had seven for 52 yards.
