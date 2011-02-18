Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

NFL's Flag Football Tournament Set for Feb. 26

Feb 18, 2011 at 01:38 AM

The NFL FLAG FOOTBALL national champions will be crowned Saturday, February 26 at the NFL FLAG National Tournament of Champions at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

More than 150,000 youngsters across the country played NFL FLAG this year. Twenty-four teams advanced to the National Championship tournament. All teams qualified by winning their NFL FLAG regional tournament in October and November. NFL FLAG is a non-contact version of traditional football and is offered for boys and girls ages 5-17 in cities across the country. The program emphasizes safety, fun, teamwork, self-esteem, discipline and goal-setting.

For the first time, the top eight Gatorade NFL Tochito teams will compete alongside NFL FLAG teams at the NFL FLAG National Tournament of Champions. Gatorade NFL Tochito is the NFL's youth flag football program in Mexico. The Gatorade NFL Tochito championship game will take place on February 26, followed by an exhibition game between the Gatorade NFL Tochito championship team and the NFL FLAG championship team.

NFL FLAG teams will compete for titles in 9-11-Year Old Co-ed; 12-14-Year-Old Boys; and 12-14-Year-Old Girls divisions (listed below). The following teams qualified to play in this year's National Tournament. Teams are grouped by the NFL team that hosted their regional tournaments:

NFL Network, ESPN (April 3, 2:30PM ET) and ESPN2 (April 9, 4:30PM ET) will televise the NFL FLAG National Tournament of Champions this spring. The broadcast will be hosted by former players D'MARCO FARR and ROSS TUCKER.

To learn more about NFL FLAG, visit www.nflflag.com or www.NFLRUSH.com.

Below are the three teams that the Saints will represent:

New Orleans Saints
9-11 Co-ed: Houma Steelers/Houma, LA
12-14 Boys: Mo Steel Vets/ Aventura, FL
12-14 Girls: Miami Lady Canes/Miami, FL

