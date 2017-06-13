Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

NFL Network to broadcast Saints-Chargers preseason game

National audience will see second Saints preseason game

Jun 13, 2017 at 03:36 AM

Saints at Chargers: Game Action #2 - October 2, 2016

Check out the game actions between the Saints and Chargers in Week 4.

The NFL Network on Monday announced that they will broadcast the New Orleans Saints-Los Angeles Chargers preseason game Sunday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. The game will be played in the StubHub Center in Carson, Calif. It's the smallest venue in the NFL.

It will be the Saints' second game of the preseason. They will open preseason in Cleveland on Thursday, Aug. 10 and will play host to the Houston Texans on Saturday, Aug. 26 and the Ravens on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Raycom (Fox-8 in New Orleans) has the local broadcasting rights for preseason Saints games

