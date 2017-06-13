NFL Network to broadcast Saints-Chargers preseason game

The NFL Network on Monday announced that they will broadcast the New Orleans Saints-Los Angeles Chargers preseason game Sunday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. The game will be played in the StubHub Center in Carson, Calif. It's the smallest venue in the NFL.

It will be the Saints' second game of the preseason. They will open preseason in Cleveland on Thursday, Aug. 10 and will play host to the Houston Texans on Saturday, Aug. 26 and the Ravens on Thursday, Aug. 31.