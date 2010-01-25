NFC Championship Encore

<span> <span style="">NFL CLASSIC GAMES TO "ENCORE" COMPLETE NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME</span>
<span style="">TUESDAY, JANUARY 26 AT 9:00 PM ET, EXCLUSIVELY ON NFL NETWORK </span>
<span style="">NFL Replay Features 90-Minute Encores of Both Games on Wednesday, January 27</span>
New Orleans' overtime victory against the Minnesota Vikings in Sunday's NFC Championship Game, sending the Saints to the first Super Bowl in franchise history, will be re-aired in its entirety as a special NFL Classic Games telecast on Tuesday, January 26 at 9:00 PM ET exclusively on NFL Network.
Then on Wednesday, January 27 both conference championship games will be "encored" in a fast-paced, 90-minute format on NFL Network's NFL Replay – with the AFC Championship Game (Jets-Colts) at 9:00 PM ET followed by the NFC Championship Game (Vikings-Saints) at 10:30 PM ET.
NFL Classic Games features the complete FOX broadcast with the Joe Buck and Troy Aikman calling the action along with all of the network's original graphics.
NFL Replay highlights the most exciting games from the weekend. The abridged, yet enhanced version features the match-ups minus halftime and other elements not critical to the outcome, while granting insider access to fans with sideline and on-field sound, as well as post-game press conference sound bites. NFL Network's NFL Replay also incorporates exclusive shots and camera angles distinctive to NFL Films.