NFC Championship Encore

<span> <span style="">NFL CLASSIC GAMES TO "ENCORE" COMPLETE NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME</span> <span style="">TUESDAY, JANUARY 26 AT 9:00 PM ET, EXCLUSIVELY ON NFL NETWORK </span>

<span style="">NFL Replay Features 90-Minute Encores of Both Games on Wednesday, January 27</span>

New Orleans' overtime victory against the Minnesota Vikings in Sunday's NFC Championship Game, sending the Saints to the first Super Bowl in franchise history, will be re-aired in its entirety as a special NFL Classic Games telecast on Tuesday, January 26 at 9:00 PM ET exclusively on NFL Network.

Then on Wednesday, January 27 both conference championship games will be "encored" in a fast-paced, 90-minute format on NFL Network's NFL Replay – with the AFC Championship Game (Jets-Colts) at 9:00 PM ET followed by the NFC Championship Game (Vikings-Saints) at 10:30 PM ET.

NFL Classic Games features the complete FOX broadcast with the Joe Buck and Troy Aikman calling the action along with all of the network's original graphics.