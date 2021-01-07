New Orleans tops NBC's 'Sunday Night Football' metered markets for third consecutive year

When the Saints defeated the Buccaneers on "Sunday Night Football" in November, the broadcast on NBC delivered a 45.7 overall household rating and a 63 share (percent of households watching TV that were watching the game). Tampa produced a 19.1 rating and 35 share.

The Saints' 38-3 victory over Tampa Bay was the highest-rated prime-time show of the week. It averaged a total audience delivery of 18.9 million viewers before halftime, which was the most-watched first half of "Sunday Night Football" since Week 1.