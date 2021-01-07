Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans tops NBC's 'Sunday Night Football' metered markets for third consecutive year

New Orleans drew a 20.2 rating and 30 share

Jan 07, 2021 at 02:05 PM
For the third consecutive year, and sixth time (2010, 2011 and 2013) in 11 seasons, New Orleans was the top-rated "Sunday Night Football" market.

New Orleans averaged a 20.2 rating and 30 share for "Sunday Night Football" broadcasts this season.

When the Saints defeated the Buccaneers on "Sunday Night Football" in November, the broadcast on NBC delivered a 45.7 overall household rating and a 63 share (percent of households watching TV that were watching the game). Tampa produced a 19.1 rating and 35 share.

The Saints' 38-3 victory over Tampa Bay was the highest-rated prime-time show of the week. It averaged a total audience delivery of 18.9 million viewers before halftime, which was the most-watched first half of "Sunday Night Football" since Week 1.

